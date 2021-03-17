Hoodies never go out of fashion. They will not be overly fashionable, but they’re comfortable and are available handy after you want to remain discrete or look youthful.

However, the increase of graphic hoodies is changing that narrative. Within the past, hoodies were strictly used during the winter or when the weather may be a bit cold. Today, there are many hoodie designs with amazing graphics that make them more accessible to young people. Interestingly, most of the new hoodies can be worn anytime, regardless of the season. But what is a hoodie and where can you find the best graphic hoodies? Find the answers to all the recurring questions below.

WHAT IS A HOODIE?

As described by its name, a hoodie is a jacket, pullover or sweatshirt with a hood. Hoodies and sweatshirts are usually casual and are sometimes designed as sportswear. When worn as sportswear, they could be paired with sweatpants or leggings. Hoodies are comfortable and warm. There is a band around the arm to trap heat and two bands under the collar that allow you to loosen or tighten the hood. Hoodies can also be worn as head warmers in cold weather with skinny jeans. Many hoodies have two large chest pockets where the wearer can hide their hands for warmth.

WHAT DO I WEAR WITH A GRAPHIC HOODIE?

If you’re aiming for a more casual look, a graphic hoodie is easy to wear. You can combine it with jeans or slacks and chinos for a great look. The best way to wear a graphic hoodie is to layer it with other garments, such as a short sleeve tee, tank top, cardigan or even a swimsuit if you want to cover up quickly. However, not all types outfit works with a hoodie. So we’re here to give you some tips. Keep in mind, however, that the list below is not exhaustive. You may get creative with your style, who knows? You may be setting the next trend.

Hoodies and coats: They go as well with business or formal wear as they do with casual. Maybe it’s because their main purpose is to keep you warm in style. Although most men like to wear tuxedos, they don’t know that coats can also work for casual occasions. Interestingly, when you want to relax on the weekend, a double-breasted coat can be paired with a cool graphic hoodie. Wear a brown or black coat over a white printed hoodie and see how cool and casual it looks.

Hoodie and leather jacket: a leather jacket can produce enough warmth to keep you cool in winter. Nevertheless, it can quickly become uncomfortable. To make it more comfortable, put it on with a In addition to keeping you warm, it’s also sleek and stylish. A black biker jacket works well with a hoodie, whatever style it is.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE BEST GRAPHIC HOODIES?

ArtistHoodie offers a range of the best graphic hoodies. They are constantly innovating and coming up with stylish designs that you won’t find anywhere else, the kind of designs you’ll be proud to show off.

CONCLUSION

Hoodies provide warmth in the winter and breathable enough to be comfortable in the summer. Graphic hoodies are versatile and can be worn with a great number of pants. However, to be stylish, you have to be creative when it comes to mixing and matching colors.

