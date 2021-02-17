There is this strong belief in society that in order to be happy, you need to work endless hours and lead a prosperous professional career. Although that may be the case for some individuals, it is not for everyone. In particular, women tend to struggle with this because they are expected to balance the perfect career and a picture-perfect family. With 24 hours in a day, it can be difficult to find stability. Nevertheless, it is possible to achieve happiness and remain healthy. Former IBM executive Sonia Jhas is now dedicated to helping women reach the positive mindset to achieve these goals.

Sonia Jhas is an award-winning health and wellness expert, speaker, and writer who pivoted her career from IBM executive to help women reach a positive mindset to get happy and healthy. She was putting her Commerce degree and MBA to use but felt she was not fulfilled. Earlier in her life, she had spent many years trying to be skinny, starving herself, and over-exercising. That is why she realized it was now time to take care of herself and focus on her health and happiness. Jhas explains, “I wanted to finally feel good in my own skin and achieve a state of ‘true health,’ and so I went on a journey to re-teach myself the fundamentals of fitness and nutrition, focusing on body image and mental health the whole way through.” It was like this that she changed her mindset for a more positive one.

Jhas’s personal experience changed her perspective in life, and she found herself wanting to help people gain control to finally get off the hamster wheel. That is when she became a personal trainer and nutrition specialist, took on a portfolio of clients, launched her wellness expert persona on social media, and quit her corporate career. She was finally finding the fulfilment she had been missing all along.

Sonia Jhas’s best quality as a wellness expert is that she has been where her clients start their journey. She knows achieving your goals and reaching your ideal body can take a toll on your mind and soul. That is why she can connect with her clients: she articulates their struggles with detail and clarity. Jhas’s says with her work, she can help “put the mindset and fundamentals together that truly lead to long-term success and peace of mind.”

The truth is that without changing your mindset, you will not be able to change your life course. Regarding this, Sonia Jhas says, “you have to create a wellness vision for yourself, so you can really connect to your internal ‘why’. You need something to benchmark yourself against so that your emotions don’t take over, because let’s face it, most of us are pretty mean to ourselves.”

It can be tough to reach your goals both in your personal and professional life, but the right mindset can take you to the finish line. Sonia Jhas is the perfect example of this. She pivoted her entire life, leaving behind an IBM career, to become a happier and healthier version of herself. Now, she spends her days helping women reach a positive mindset that will make their own journeys successful.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

