Free@!! Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev Live Stream Reddit UCL Game today

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Champions League: Team News, Match Preview. Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv live stream: Watch Champions League online. Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

In the third game of the Champions League group stage, Barcelona host Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou. Barcelona are first in Group G with six points, while Kyiv are tied for last in the group with one point through two games.

Barcelona were great in their 2-0 victory over Juventus in their last Champions League game. While the Catalonian club has been great in the Champions League, they have been awful in La Liga. Ronald Koeman’s club is winless in their last four La Liga games. Through six games, Barca have only eight points. Koeman will have to deal with several injuries to his defenders and midfielders but with Lionel Messi healthy, Barcelona should be favored to win. Messi has three goals and four assists in eight games across all competitions.

Dynamo Kyiv have only lost one game this season: their opening Champions League game against Juventus. Kyiv are first in the Ukrainian Premier League, but the team has been hit hard recently with injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. Manager Mircea Lucescu will have to make multiple changes to his lineup with so many regulars unavailable. Lucescu is lucky that his two best attacking players are expected to play on Wednesday. Carlos de Pena and Viktor Tsygankov have each scored five goals this season and will be key players for Dynamo.

The Champions League League match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv will be broadcast online. Live streaming is available on CBS All Access, which you can access with a subscription.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Stadium: Camp Nou

TV info: Online only

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv have played 10 games against each other before. The Spanish club six wins, double the amount that Dynamo have.

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kiev Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Elizabeth Swinton

Updated:

Nov 4, 2020

Original:

Nov 4, 2020

Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will meet in their third match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Camp Nou on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Through two games, Barcelona stands atop the Group G standings with six points, followed by Juventus (3), Dynamo Kiev (1) and Ferencvaros (1). Juventus and Ferencvaros meet in the competition on Wednesday.

Barcelona has won its first two group stage matches to begin its Champions League campaign, defeating Ferencvaros, 5-1, and Juventus, 2-0. Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé lead the club with two goals apiece, while Pedri, Ansu Fati and have each added one.

Dynamo Kiev has yet to record a victory in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage, suffering a loss to Juventus, 2-0, and drawing with Ferencvaros, 2-2. Viktor Tsyhankov and Carlos de Pena have scored a goal apiece through their first two matches.

Wednesday’s match marks the 11th time Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will meet in European competition. Barcelona holds the all-time edge, 6-1-3.

Barcelona holds five Champions League titles, with its most recent coming after a 3-1 defeat of Juventus in 2015. Dynamo Kiev has reached the tournament semi-final three times (1977, 1987, 1999) but has yet to appear in a final.

The UCL group stage match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will be held without fans in Barcelona, Spain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

