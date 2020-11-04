Free@!! Ferencvaros vs Juventus Live Stream Reddit UCL Game today

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Ferencvaros vs. Juventus: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2020 Champions League return. Juventus got through the first two games while Cristiano Ronaldo was out with COVID-19. He’ll return Wednesday for their third game against Hungarian power Ferencvaros, who lost 5-1 to Barcelona and drew with Dynamo in its first two games.

Ferencvaros vs. Juventus (UEFA Champions League 2020-21)

Start time: 3 p.m. EST

TV channel: TUDNxtra3 (Spanish) | (Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.) The English broadcast of the match isn’t on commonly available TV channels and can only be streamed via CBS All-Access in the U.S. While you can’t watch that with normal cable or satellite services, you can still watch on TV by adding CBS All-Access to a smart TV or streaming devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

Live stream: CBS All-Access (English) | fuboTV (Spanish) – The English-language live stream is available exclusively via CBS All-Access, which has a seven-day free trial. The Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN if you have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can catch the match via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

What is CBS All-Access? – CBS All-Access is an exclusive streaming platform for CBS content. Subscribers get access to all CBS shows and programming, including some content exclusive to the platform. Champions League matches are among the programming only available on the platform.

How much does it cost? – The platform is free to start, with new viewers able to sign up with a one-month free trial. After that, CBS All-Access starts at $5.99 per month with commercials. Subscribers can watch without commercials for a rate of $9.99 per month.

Juventus travel to Hungary on matchday 3 of the Champions League as they look to win all three points versus Ferencvaros.

Juventus have not had the best of starts to the season, and the loss to Barcelona last week was one of the reasons why. The Bianconeri now travel to Hungary for a clash versus Ferencvaros where they would certainly look to get all three points. Juventus have to optimize the results of the remaining four matches to ensure qualification and attempt a finish in the top spot.

Ferencvaros, on the contrary, have had a good start to this season. Considered to be the best Hungarian club at the moment, they are unbeaten domestically and managed to earn a point at home versus Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League last time out.

It is Ferencvaros’ first season in the Champions League, and while a top-two finish may seem to be out of reach, this competition is the perfect opportunity for the club and its players to announce itself to the world of European football. A third-place finish and Europa League would be an excellent result for Serhiy Rebrov’s men.

Team News & Tactics

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros have a larger injury list with quite a few notable absentees. Defender Eldar Civic remains a doubt while Myrto Uzuni misses out on having tested positive for COVID-19. Serhiy Rebrov is also without Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka.

The Hungarian club like to play a simple and direct style of football. They line-up in a 4-2-3-1 style and have the tendency to play long passes on a much more frequent basis. Left-winger Tokmac Chol Nguen is a real threat for Juventus who could really give Cuadrado a tough time.

Rebrov and his players have taken to this challenge in keen fashion and are relishing this match-up. Less strict restrictions in Hungary may also allow some fans to attend the match.

It will be a different atmosphere for Juventus, who would be looking forward to playing in front of some fans after a long time. The spirits are high in the Hungarian camp, and a face-off with Ronaldo certainly warrants that excitement.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Dibusz; Heister, Kovacevic, Blazic, Lovrenscics; Kharatin, Somalia; Nguen, Siger, Zubkov; Isael

Juventus

The most notable point of Juventus’ week would be that Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from COVID-19 and made an appearance off the bench and even scored two goals. The Portuguese wasted no time to hit the ground running and showed just what the Bianconeri were missing.

Ronaldo is expected to lead the line with the in-form Alvaro Morata, who has been fairly impressive in Ronaldo’s absence.

Merih Demiral picked up a red card in the game versus Barcelona and would be out for the game. Giorgio Chiellini’s return to fitness comes as a timely boost for Juventus and the veteran looks set to start the game.

Juventus looked great on the weekend in a 4-1 win versus Spezia. Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa were extremely impressive and should start the important Champions League fixture. Aaron Ramsey could also get a start as he attempts to gain match fitness in place of Dybala. Lastly, Wojciech Szczesny will return in goal replacing Gigi Buffon who started on the weekend.

From a tactical aspect, Juventus should focus their attack from the left-side. We saw Ferencvaros’ vulnerability to every time Ansu Fati stretched the pitch in the game against Barcelona. Defensively, Juventus have to aim to have a lower line of engagement and play much more compact without the ball.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Chiesa, Rabiot, McKennie, Cuadrado; Ramsey, Ronaldo, Morata

Player to Watch

Federico Chiesa

As noticed from the Barcelona game, Ferencvaros’ defensive shape lacks discipline. The Hungarian side do have the tendency to shift towards one side of the pitch, mostly their left. This leaves a gaping hole for the opponents left forwards to hurt them. Barcelona did exactly this through Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho.

Chiesa was in sensational form on the weekend. He looked extremely lively, as he twisted and turned to dribble past people with ease. The Italian winger really adds a different element to the team on the wing and would be a huge asset for Juventus come Wednesday.

Prediction

Ferencvaros 0 – 2 Juventus

The hosts may have been in good touch domestic football but they are unlikely to be any match to a team of Juventus’ quality, who looked particularly impressive against Spezia. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata in good form, the Bianconeri should rack up a comfortable victory on Wednesday.

