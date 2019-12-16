Furnishing a Small Living Room on the Cheap

Slater Greyish Brown Reversible Sectional Sofa

If you have a small living room, you may have trouble finding the right furniture for it. While there are many options, they’re often out of the average person’s budget range. One way to solve the problem is to look for inexpensive sectional sofas for small spaces. Many sectionals are very wide, often over 100 inches across, but you can certainly find smaller ones. Here are five sectionals to consider.

This is a very nice and inexpensive sectional sofa that comes at a reasonable price. It has two regular seats and a chaise that can be positioned on the right or left. It’s relatively small at 80 inches wide by 58.5 inches deep. For very comfortable seating in an elegant contemporary style, you can’t go wrong with this sectional.

Pompano Sofa Sectional by Glory

The Pompano sectional is ideal when you have limited space for living room furniture. It’s only 70 inches long and 58 inches wide. Also, it has legs that hold it up off the floor. That’s perfect for a small space because it gives the room a more open, spacious look. At the same time, the soft velvet micro suede cover, button tufted arms and back, and chrome legs give your room a luxurious look.

Franky Beige Sofa Chaise by Jennifer

At 83 inches wide and 40 inches deep, the Franky sofa chaise isn’t too large for a small apartment. Its low price makes it perfect for tight budgets, too. The light beige color is also good for small spaces, as it avoids making your room look overly crowded. This is also a very high-quality furniture item, despite its affordable price.

Braxton Studio Riley Sectional

Another sectional to consider for a small room is the Braxton Studio Riley Modern and Contemporary Grey Fabric 3-Piece Sectional Sofa. The width is 83 inches, and the depth is 56.3 inches. Its tall, narrow legs give plenty of space underneath to keep your room from looking too full. It also comes with an ottoman that is proportional to the sofa. The price is well within most budgets, so you can have new furniture for your small home without breaking the bank.

Anthony Black Leather Sofa Chaise

Just because you live in a small house or apartment, it doesn’t mean you have to scrimp on luxury. The Anthony Black Leather Sofa Chaise is a fine example. Its sumptuous top grain leather upholstery comes at a very affordable price. The dimensions of 83 inches wide and 39 inches deep are just right for a small place. Yet, the well-padded arms and soft, thick cushions make it more comfortable than many of the other small sofas you might find.

It’s plain to see that even a small living room can look amazing when you make the right choices. You don’t have to spend a fortune, either. All you need to do is to find the right inexpensive sectional sofa for small spaces, and you’re good to go.