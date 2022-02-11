There are a lot of “greatest” or “simple” money-making strategies flying around the New World community since everyone wants to be the next Jeff Bezos. Some of the best ways to earn money in the New World may be found right here. So if you’re looking for ways to increase your bankroll while you’re playing, here are some of the greatest.1. Complete Quests, Side Quests, and Town Projects are included in the game.

The best solution isn’t always the most complicated one; it can often be the simplest one. Making gold in New World is as simple as following the storyline and completing all of the main and secondary objectives. A method that is less taxing than others. Even better is completing Town Projects and Faction tasks, which have the potential to respawn.





As a bonus, Town Projects will improve the settlement you call home. The forge in the Settlement, for example, could be improved as a result of your search for cheap New World gold, allowing you and other players to make better-quality items. It’s a no-brainer, and it’ll benefit both parties.

2. Monsters In The Farm

This MMORPG does not have a system for farming enemies for money and loot like most others. In other games, “looting” is more common, but in this one, it is quite rare. Rarely do mobs drop gold or other stuff, and even when they do, the randomness remains unaffected.

There are “elite chests” in select regions that drop more reliable riches as the difficulty of the game climbs. Never rely on farming to get your bag when you’re just starting off. In order to make money through Quests and Sidequests, farm as many mobs as you can and rely on the luck of the draw.

3. Set Out on Adventures

The world of Expeditions is your oyster once you’ve attained level 25 or higher. You can access these dungeons after completing the main questline. High-tier weapons and trinkets can be kept for yourself or sold at your Trading Post during each Expedition.

The monsters in Expedition zones also drop more rare crafting materials and gold than those in other areas. Using these high-quality crafting ingredients will help you progress toward producing recipes that sell well on the market.

4. Sell Mining Supplies

One fundamental idea underpins much of capitalism. People have a tendency to be slothful. In the New World, if you can adhere to this pessimistic mindset, you can make some money. Some of us might enjoy playing MMORPGs because of the tedious nature of the gameplay. No one, on the other hand, enjoys circling the same maps endlessly in search of iron veins, which are required to advance their crafting abilities.

Selling mining commodities like iron ore, silver ores, or even steel ingots can net you a decent amount of money if you are prepared to put in the time and effort. You may also be able to sell the oil from Seeping Stones, depending on your server's market conditions.

Vendors of Crafting Supplies

It’s a given that no one likes to waste time obtaining raw materials in order to advance their making talents. At the Trading Post, novice players can generate money by selling simple resources and raw commodities.

Fiber, Stone, and Wood (which can be obtained from Hemp) are relatively straightforward to farm in any location, but they take a long time to gather in significant numbers. If you’re looking to generate New World gold coins, fishing isn’t a bad option. Fish Oil, for example, is sought after by people who want to improve their cooking skills.

