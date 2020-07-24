Gettacar and NBA Superstar Carmelo Anthony Team Up Again to Give Away a Car

DC Nonprofit Bread for the City Gets Timely Gift

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Online car buying platform gettacar and NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony announced today they are donating a car to Washington DC nonprofit Bread for the City. In a ceremony at Bread for the City’s Northwest Center, gettacar Co-Founder and Head of Marketing Jake Levin presented the keys to a 2017 Ford Escape SE to Bread for the City CEO George A. Jones.

Said Levin, “We are thrilled to recognize the important work that Bread for the City does to impact the lives of those living in underserved communities. This vehicle donation, with the support of Carmelo Anthony, is a great way to support that mission of delivering goods and services to those in need.”

Bread for the City has served Washington DC since 1974, working to provide low income residents with food, clothing, medical care and legal and social services to reduce the burden of poverty. Said CEO Jones, “This generous gift will help us to grow our food delivery program, which provides nearly 15,000 families and seniors each month with groceries. Supporting our community with home grocery delivery is one way we can help stop coronavirus, but it’s also best for our clients: saving them time and money so that they can focus on getting out of poverty.”

Because of his NBA commitments Anthony could not be present for the giveaway, but sent this video message. It’s the second time that gettacar and the Portland Trail Blazers forward have given away a car. In January they teamed up to donate a car to a Maryland mother so she could travel to her daughter’s college basketball games.

Gettacar, which is based in Philadelphia, announced earlier this month that they have expanded their operation to include the DC Metro area. Said Levi, “Our partnership with Bread for the City” is a perfect way to show our commitment to being part of the Washington DC community.”

About gettacar

Gettacar is the easiest way to buy a car. You can purchase your car 100% online and don’t have to deal with going to the dealership. You just go to www.gettacar.com, choose your car, your terms, on your time, and we bring it right to your door for free. You can test drive it before committing and get 7 days to try it out to make sure it fits your lifestyle.

https://gettacar.com

About Bread for the City

The mission of Bread for the City is to help Washington, DC residents living with low income to develop their power to determine the future of their own communities. We provide food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services to reduce the burden of poverty. We seek justice through community organizing and public advocacy. We work to uproot racism, a major cause of poverty. We are committed to treating our clients with the dignity and respect that all people deserve.

https://breadforthecity.org/give/

Video Message from Carmelo Anthony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UogKUhtGL7c&feature=youtu.be

