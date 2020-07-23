Leadership Style, Management, Communication, and Organizational Culture: It’s All Connected

Organizational culture includes many components. The vision, values, and goals of a company play crucial roles in shaping its culture. Positive actions on behalf of management encourage employees to perform their best and keep them happy.

An organization that has strong management and a supportive culture not only attracts talent but also retains it and has plenty of potential employees. Not only this, when an organization has strong values and beliefs, administrators and managers adjust their leadership style accordingly to accomplish the goals. Leadership style, management, communication, and organizational culture have a strong connection and can significantly influence the environment of the workplace.

Let’s plunge into the discussion to understand this relationship and its effects on the workplace environment.

Relationship between Leadership Style, Communication, Management, and Organizational Culture

The culture of an organization plays a vital role in making it a healthy and happy environment for the employees to work. In promoting and communicating the organizational ethos to staff, their acceptance and acknowledgment of it influence their attitudes and work behavior.

If the interaction between the leaders and workers is good, this phenomenon makes a significant contribution to collaboration and team communication. Moreover, it is encouraging for the employees to accomplish the goals, mission, and objectives of their company, thereby enhancing the work environment. This shows a strong connection between these key components when it comes to making an organization a success.

Role of Leaders in Strengthening Business Culture

It is worth mentioning that managers and leaders directly influence the culture of a company through strong communication, delegation, and leadership. They strengthen business culture by making sure that their actions, words, and decisions adhere to the vision and values of the organization.

Unconscious bias awareness training can play an important role in helping leaders incorporate inclusivity in the work culture. Remember that leaders have to lead by example to encourage their team to adopt the culture of their organization.

Transparent Communication for Thriving Workplace

Like strong leadership, transparent communication is another crucial element of a thriving workplace. Not only does it promote frequent feedback, but it also encourages collaboration and sharing among staff. Managers and leaders can easily convey cultural values and ethos if they have proper communication channels.

A manager’s leadership style is significant in the way that it helps to mold corporate culture. For instance, if your company emphasizes working together and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, the leader must demonstrate that through their actions.

The employees need a role model that they can look up to and follow as an example. To shape a positive environment, good leaders collaborate with their team members to incorporate the values of the organization into leadership skills. Poor execution and communication of organizational culture, however, may have a negative impact on team morale.

Bottom Line

All in all, a thriving workplace has effective management, leaders, communication channels, and, most importantly, progressive culture. Thus, the given details explain the relationship and significance of these components in the workplace.

