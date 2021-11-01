Doctors and surgeons typically consider surgery as the last option, especially if the patient is likely to benefit from other treatments. This decision is because there are inherent complications related to surgeries. Following surgery, a patient is expected to feel better and recover without complications. Post-surgery complications, however, are pretty common. If you are dealing with surgical wound complications in Dallas, there are wound-care clinics that can help. In this post, we are sharing more details about getting care for surgical wounds.

The risks of surgical wounds





Germs on your skin or the area where surgery was done can spread to the cut or incision at the surgery site. Spreading can cause an infection, which prevents the surgical wound from healing normally. Some patients are more at risk of surgical wound infection, including those with diabetes, are obese, or have a compromised immune system. Some infections are superficial, which is when the skin area is infected. When the infection goes deeper and affects the tissues and muscles, it could lead to a deeper wound, which can be hard to treat without an expert. Longer surgeries usually pose a risk of greater complications at the surgery site.

Treating surgical wound complications

Wound-care experts try and treat each type of surgical wound complication differently. The first approach is to cleanse the wound to get rid of the infection-causing germs. Patients with superficial infection can benefit significantly from wound debridement, where infected tissues are removed using a scalpel or other methods like hydrotherapy. Depending on the nature of the infection, doctors may also recommend antibiotics, which will accelerate the healing process, and try moisture therapies that promote healing. There are specialized dressings used for surgical wounds, keeping the infection type and extent in consideration.

Call a doctor

If you (or a loved one) have surgical wound complications, make sure that you talk to a wound-care expert in Dallas without delay. While some infections may not be very serious, complications can develop anytime. Smokers and patients with diabetes need to be more cautious because they are at a greater risk of surgical wound complications. If the infection reaches the muscles or impacts an organ, surgery could be the only way to treat these complications. If the wound eventually develops gangrene, it could be fatal for the patient.

You can find top wound-care clinics in Dallas by looking online. Make sure that the clinic offers treatment for surgical wound complications.

