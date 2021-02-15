GuaranteedDelicious.com by innovative BIPOC home cook Ella Peters is an exciting collection of flavorful recipes that are easy to prepare, including foolproof breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and desserts. As a self-described foodie, Ella infuses different cuisines and flavors from around the globe into her dishes. When COVID-19 hit, she realized she needed to develop a variety of quick and easy recipes to satiate her family’s palates. Tired of buying cookbooks and scouring the Internet with too few options, and after many wasted ingredients and unsuccessful dishes tossed in the trash, Ella decided to do something about it.

Teaming up with her children and collecting her all-time favorite dishes, she includes breakfast treats like Parisian French Toast with Salted Caramel Sauce, Spinach and Cheese Souffle Omelet with a secret ingredient for extra fluff and section on crowd-pleasing lunches and dinners like Cheesy Chicken Parmesan, Ella’s Insanely Delicious Brown Sugar Ribs, Chocolate Pecan Brownies, Vanilla Almond Bundt Cake, Joshua’s Cinnamon Rolls, Joseph’s Vanilla Homemade Cornbread, Valeska’s Berry Jam Smoothie, and Jollof Rice with Plantains and Puff Puffs.

Other recipes include: