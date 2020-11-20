Guide to Planning a Safari in Uganda

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you are planning to go on a safari in Africa, Uganda is a magical destination that you should not miss to explore. This relatively small East African country contains unique treasures of Africa including rare flora and fauna species that cannot found elsewhere in the world. The country is home to almost half of the remnant population of the mountain gorillas and has the highest density of chimpanzees; two unique apes native to the African continent. The country also has the Source of the Nile River, the world’s second longest river and many amazing adventures that are enjoyed along this world wonder!

Wondering how to get there? Uganda is located in East Africa and there is a good number of flights to this inland country. Are you wondering about how cheap or expensive this destination is? The best thing is that Uganda is a destination for both budget and luxury travelers. To get started with planning your next safari, here is a quick guide to enable you enjoy your trip;

Why You Should Go on Safari in Uganda

Uganda is among the top safari destinations in Africa. It has a vibrant tourism sector that is built along ecotourism guidelines! The country attracts tourists interested in nature-based attractions as well as wildlife-based tourism. It is indeed rightly to argue that Uganda offers adventures worth more than lifetime experiences.

On your safari in Uganda, you should not miss catching a glimpse of its wild animals that include the endangered mountain gorillas, chimpanzees as well as the big game hosted in Uganda national parks. Recently, world travel guides including the National Geographic, the Lonely Planet, and more ranked Uganda among the top world destinations.

Lots of Attractions Await You

Many attractions await you to see in Uganda. Notable primate species to see in the country include the critically endangered mountain gorillas that are only inhabited in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga National Park as well as chimpanzees that total to about 5000 individuals!

The big game include the elephants, the tree climbing lions, buffaloes, leopards, white rhinos at the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, giraffes, zebras, etc.

For those interested in birding, Uganda is a paradise! The country hosts over 1070 bird species and on a single safari of just two weeks, you can tick off about 600 bird species including native birds that you will not find elsewhere in the world.

Many Adventures Await You

Uganda is the most secure yet affordable destination for gorilla trekking with over 95% chances of spotting the mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. Think of a unique adventure that will lead you close to the gorilla family in the natural montane forests of Bwindi impenetrable forest and Mgahinga National Park.

The country also offers memorable chimpanzee tracking experiences in the tropical rain forests of Kibale, Budongo, Kalinzu, Bugoma and Kyambura Gorge.

Besides primate and game viewing, you can also embark on adrenaline adventure experiences especially developed along the Nile, which include white water rafting, boat cruise, bungee jumping, horseback riding, kayaking, cycling/biking, quad bike and many more.

Traditional Safari in Parks with no crowds!

Though Uganda does not have big name national parks like Masai Mara and Serengeti National Park, the country has moved from mass tourism and it offers an alternative form of tourism. Due to taking an ecotourism path, Uganda offers game viewing in savanna national parks with no crowds! Within small groups, you will experience game viewing in virgin national parks where animals are not used to human presence!

The most popular national parks for game viewing include Murchison Falls National Park in northwestern Uganda, Kidepo National Park in the remote north east of Uganda and Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda. Other savanna parks worthy visiting include Lake Mburo National Park, Semuliki Valley National Park and other wildlife reserves. If you want to go off the beaten path, Pian Upe Game Reserve is another notable destination that you should consider visiting.

Most of African game viewing rotates around Lions and Elephants. Uganda presents an exceptional experience of tree climbing lions in Queen Elizabeth national park making it to the only option besides the Tanzanian counter parks. Encounter in Kidepo valley national park. Think of peculiar views of the cheetahs, leopards, Lions, serval cats among several other cats in the same park.

Quick Guide to Planning Your Visit

Here are some quick tips to help you plan your next safari in Uganda.

When to Visit Uganda

Uganda is a destination that can be visited all year round. The country has a pleasant climate that makes it an ideal destination to visit anytime of the year.

Uganda experiences two seasons; the wet season and the dry season. Most travelers prefer to go on wildlife safaris during the dry season since the animals can be spotted easily in the savanna parks.

The tour operator/company to book your safari

To make your trip planning a smooth process, you need a local tour operator to help you arrange a safari for you. For this case, you do not need to get puzzled on which tour company to deal with. There are many tour operators and their offers are vast. From safari companies offering popular gorilla treks and wildlife safaris to specialty tour operators focusing on mountaineering, rafting etc., you will easily find an agency that will meet your needs.

Accommodation for your overnight stay while on Uganda safari

Uganda has a wide range of accommodation facilities to use during your safari. These range from budget to luxury lodging options. There is a good number of lodges where you can spend a night during a safari in this stunning country. These lodges range from budget lodging options to luxurious tented campsites offering the lavish you may need.

Overall, using the above information and advice, you can plan a memorable holiday in Uganda.

