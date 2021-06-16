Photo by ETTORE FERRARI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

ROME, ITALY – Thanks to a brace from Manuel Locatelli (26’, 52’) and a goal by Ciro Immobile late (89’), Italy cruised to a comfortable 3-0 clean sheet over Switzerland in EURO 20 group play.

Italy 3 Switzerland 0: Considered by many the class of the tournament alongside defending World Cup champion, France, Portugal and Belgium, the Azzurri looked and played like the favorites that many have pegged them to in looking like arguably the best all-around side thanks to outshooting the Swiss 13-6 and producing quality shots on target (3-1).





Clearly the top team in Group A, both on paper and on the field, it’s hard to debate as to whether or not Italy is indeed the team to beat.

Wales 2 Turkey 0: Thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey (42’) and a goal in stoppage time from Connor Roberts (90+5), Wales advanced in a 2-0 win over Turkey in Group A play.

Despite being dominated by the Turks in terms of shots (18-16), possession (64% – 56%), passes (514-303) and pass accuracy (84% – 76%), Wales got the two most valuable stats in goals.

Russia 1 Finland 0: Thanks to a stoppage goal from Aleksei Miranchuk (45+2’) at the end of the first half, Russia advance in Group B play with a 1-0 win over Finland. A game dominated by the Russians in possession (59%), passes (581) and shots on target (3-1), Russia looked like the more aggressive team from the start, and kept the Eagle-Owls on the defensive for much of the match.

