Weft hair extensions are one of the most popular hair extensions techniques in North America, which has been in increasing demand among customers lately. Among the advantages of such a hairstyle is no length loss while the reapplication procedure, the most comfortable wearing and natural look.

Read in our article how to take care of this hairstyle, as well as how to properly do this technique.





How to Take Care of Hand-Tied Weft Hair Extensions?

We have compiled for you the main recommendations that will help your clients in their hair care:

Shampooing

It is desirable to wash the head with warm water. Too hot or cold water is definitely not good for extensions.

We also recommend that you stop using sulphate-free shampoos because they simply cannot wash your hair properly.

Remember to use a hair conditioner or other hair moisturizers, but avoid applying it to weft hair extensions. Conditioner should be used every time you wash your hair and mask – every week.

Drying

Don’t leave your hair dry naturally. The thing is, wet strands are more prone to trauma. Dry your hair with a hairdryer, avoiding too high temperatures.

Comb

Do not use combs with ball-tipped bristles, it can lead to heavy tangling of your hair.

Start brushing your hair from the bottom to the top. Also, brush your hair before washing it to remove fallen hair.

Sleep

Do not go to sleep with your hair wet as well as with your hair down. We recommend braiding or tying your hair up.

It is best to purchase a natural silk pillow that reduces hair injury and doesn’t cause hair tangling during sleep.

Professional Tips for Applying Hand-Tied Weft Hair Extensions

The duration of the procedure is at least 3 hours.

Please note that hand-tied weft hair extensions cannot be cut with scissors, the hair of the weft will simply fall apart.

The process of this extension type is the following:

A thin braid is made around the head of a client. Then a hand-tied weft is sewn into this braid. During the reapplication, first, the hand-tied weft is removed, then the braid is undone and a new one is made. The hand-tied weft then is sewn in the new braid.

You can buy quality hair for such extensions at the I Love Slavic Hair online store. Here you will find the best materials for this procedure, which are in demand among top stylists of the USA and Canada! The brand offers custom hand-tied weft extensions according to the customer’s specification, making the hair extensions best suited to the needs of customers and also convenient for stylists to work with.

I Love Slavic Hair offers high-quality human hair. Using this material you can take your business to a new level and attract more clients interested in comfortable and beautiful extensions!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

