Harrison Bryant: Why He is The Cleveland Browns Tight End To Keep An Eye On!

BEREA, OH – With the Cleveland Browns set to begin their 2020 season on the road against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, one player who may become a big factor this season is rookie tight end, Harrison Bryant.
Taken in the fourth round with the 115th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6’5, 240-pound Bryant was a unanimous All-American selection at Florida Atlantic where he won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end as a senior, where he caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 15.4 yards per catch.
Considering new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s love and planned use of more 12 personnel (two tight ends and two wide receiver’s), imagine if Bryant could carve a niche into the browns offense as a flex option in the red zone in complimenting David Njoku and free-agent addition Austin Hooper.
With that being said, could Njoku be the odd man out, considering his recent request for a trade and recent rescinding of it?
Considering his penchant for dropped passes and being on the IR, those two factors, plus the fact that he was not picked by the new Andrew Berry-led front office, Njoku could still possibly be a dead man walking, with Bryant in perfect position to emerge as the new focal point point in the offense.
That being said, having three quality tight ends in the NFL is a luxury, and the way things are looking in Cleveland, don’t be shocked if Bryant emerges into a name and player to watch on the Browns this season.
