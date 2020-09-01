Harrison Bryant: Why He is The Cleveland Browns Tight End To Keep An Eye On!

BEREA, OH – With the Cleveland Browns set to begin their 2020 season on the road against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, one player who may become a big factor this season is rookie tight end, Harrison Bryant.

Taken in the fourth round with the 115th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6’5, 240-pound Bryant was a unanimous All-American selection at Florida Atlantic where he won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end as a senior, where he caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Considering new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s love and planned use of more 12 personnel (two tight ends and two wide receiver’s), imagine if Bryant could carve a niche into the browns offense as a flex option in the red zone in complimenting David Njoku and free-agent addition Austin Hooper.