Health: Most Common Reasons for Back Pain

Back pain can be signalling your body that there is something wrong. It can also be a symptom for various health conditions, and many individuals experience it at some point in their lives. Back pain happens most likely due to injury, however it can also be an age-related disease or bone degeneration. Below, we have underlined the most common reasons for back pain.

Osteoporosis

As bones become fragile by reason of osteoporosis, our vertebrae becomes susceptible to breakage. While spine fractures often affect our elderly, young people also suffer damages in the spine as a result of osteoporosis. In many cases, osteoporosis caused back pain, and everyday pressure in your pine can be the culprit. Falls and improper lifting posture can also be the reason, however very severe osteoporosis can place patients at risk for spinal fractures from sneezing or coughing.

Arthritis

Adelaide chiropractor Shane Hennig says that currently 1 in every 6 adults who suffer from spinal arthritis, which is often brought about by the breakdown of the cartilage on facet joints, when they become inflamed, and result to friction, pain can be severe. In most cases, the back pain caused by arthritis are linked to osteoarthritis caused by long-term wear, however there are patients who may have back pain as a result of rheumatoid arthritis. But, where ostheoarthrities affects your lumbar region, rheumatoid arthritis have a tendency to cause some pain in your neck and upper back area.

Degenerative Disc Disease

Elderly over 60 years of age have some kind of disc degeneration, however, some can suffer from very severe degeneration that leads to back pain. The degenerative disc disease can lead to osteoarthritis over time because of the repetitive friction with the discs that are not well padded. Without this cushion that protects, the discs take on the weight which they are not designed to handle, which leaves them prone to osteoarthritis. When this happens, the spine can grow discs and lead to back pain.

Scoliosis

Scoliosis is caused by the curvature in the spine that impacts people from birth, however it can also occur in adulthood because of degenerative disc disease, osteoporosis, spinal stenosis, and compression fractures. Usually, adult scoliosis happens with no apparent reason at all. The pain can start after years of asymmetrical loading of vertebrae, that can end up in uneven wear. The area, is often the lower or middle of the back which becomes very painful only after major degeneration occurred.

Spinal Stenosis

When the spinal canal narrows, pain as well as other neurological symptoms happen which is called spinal stenosis. It basically impacts the lower back, and spinal stenosis can be caused by spinal tutors, arthritis, trauma, and heredity. Everyday activities, like walking, can be very painful and it can be very debilitating as the condition progresses. Moreover to pain, sufferers can experience problems walking, clumsiness, and other neuropathic effects like tingling, numbness, as well as very cold feelings.

Back pain is a symptom that should never be ignored. It can be a result of long-term deterioration resulting from lifestyle, trauma, and diseases. With the right treatment, medication, surgery, or rehabilitation, sufferers of back pain are able to reduce or eliminate back pain for good.

