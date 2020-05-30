Health: Proven Ways To Help Control Type 2 Diabetes

A large number of people in the United States have Type 2 diabetes. It is in fact estimated that there are more than 30 million people in the United States with the disease. Similarly, there are a lot of people with diabetes around the world. Most of them have the Type 2 variety. Type 2 diabetes is caused mainly by an unhealthy lifestyle. A few changes to a person’s lifestyle can help control Type 2 diabetes.

Given below are a few proven ways to help control diabetes but you should always consult your doctor before you try these. Also you should never miss out on medication when you are adopting a change in your lifestyle. Most people would have been prescribed medicines like Metformin or Janumet 50/500 (a combination of Metformin and Sitgaliptin). You should continue with them and make the necessary adjustments to your life.

Change your diet:

The best way to control diabetes is to change your diet. Start by eating a healthy diet of grains, vegetables, fruits, probiotics, healthy meats and foods that contain Omega 3 fatty acids. Stay away from processed foods altogether. Try not to eat frozen foods. Include berries in your diet as they really help in controlling your blood sugar levels.

Opt for complex carbs such as brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal etc., instead of all-purpose flour breads and white rice. Include food with a lot of fiber such as cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, asparagus, spinach etc. Include a good amount of protein in your diet and choose lean meat rather than red meat. If you like eating fish, include it in your diet at least twice a week. And last but not the least make sure to reduce the intake of fat.

Exercise regularly:

A life without exercise is the most common reason for Type 2 diabetes. To control diabetes you need to start exercising. It is estimated that you need to walk at least 10,000 steps every day to not just control but in fact to decrease diabetes. Adults should exercise moderately for at least 30 minutes per day five days a week. These exercises can be any cardio activity. But it is also highly recommended to include strength training along with cardio to reap the benefits. However, make sure you speak to your physician before embarking on any exercise regimen.

Medical check-ups:

It is advisable to get regular medical check-ups when you have Type 2 diabetes. When you make lifestyle changes and changes to your diet you will see the change in your medical reports too. This is one of the most important motivating factors for many Type 2 diabetes patients. When they see results they are bound to continue with the healthy changes and this will help them in the long term.

Sleep:

Everyone knows the importance of sleep but not many people follow it. A good 7-8 hours of sleep is required and if you make it a habit of sleeping a full 8 hours, your body will be very thankful and you will find that it helps in controlling diabetes too.

