Dry eye disease is one of the common conditions that occur when our tears are not able to provide adequate lubrication for the eyes. There can be many reasons that can impact our tears production due to an air-conditioned room, use of a computer screen, etc.

Poor quality tears lead to inflammation and damage to the eye’s surface. Ones who are suffering from dry eyes go through immense uncomfort. A heated eye mask for dry eyes is a great solution to the issue that prevents burning sensation.

As you now understand, dry eye syndrome (DES) can be due to many issues that affect the quality of our tears. Fortunately, there are safe, effective, and user-friendly methods to get rid of the issue. Let’s know about them!

What are the Symptoms of Dry Eye Syndrome?

Symptoms can be from mild to severe such as:

Itchy Eyes

Red Eyes

Blurred Vision

Watery Eyes

Tired or Sore Eyes

Photophobia (light sensitivity)

If you suspect any of the above symptoms, then look for an electric dry eye mask that renders warm heat that relaxes your eyelids and promotes healthy eye glands. You can also prepare a warm eye compress to prevent dry eyes condition in the initial stages. Keep reading to know how to prepare a warm eye compress.

How to Prepare a Warm Eye Compress?

From many times a warm compress has been proven to offer a great solution to irritation or burning sensation.

Take a bowl and fill it with warm water. The water should be hot to the extent that it provides enough warmth with your fingers. Soak washcloth in warm water. Make sure to not mix any additional solution into the water; it should be properly clean. Like, face cleansers or salts that can irritate or burn your eyes. Fold the damp washcloth according to the length that covers your eye area. Place the warm- damp cloth over closed eyelids for at least 5- 6 minutes to give it a proper rest. Repeat the steps again to reheat the cloth for using it again.

Make Sure… You can also heat the damp washcloth in the microwave till it’s enough to render suitable warmth to your eyes. As the skin of the eyelid is very thin and easily prone to burn, so ensure to check your washcloth before putting it over your eyes.

Dry Eye Mask Over HomeMade Alternatives

You can follow the above steps to have warm compression. But it’s really a hectic job, better to shop for dry eye masks providing enough heat to your eyes. Thus, they are safer to use. Make it a regular habit to overcome the issue and see the optimum results within a few days.

A dry eye mask is the best way of having warm compression as it soothes the eyes and offers instant relief. The mask contains adequate moisture that fights against grittiness and relieves any pain or muscle spasms.

Furthermore, masks help loosen the clogged oil in the glands of eyelids that mix with tears and produce better quality tears. Rather than a home alternative, a heated dry eye mask is a more effective solution to DES.

