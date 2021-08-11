Heavenly Housewarming

Moving into a new house is an exciting, but stressful, time. You’ve got a whole new environment to play with and make your own but it can feel a little overwhelming while the furniture is just sitting wherever the movers dumped it and all your belongings are packed away in boxes still. The good news is that this is the perfect moment to take stock of your new space and get everything set up in a way that really makes it feel like home. Plus, if you follow these tips, your new place will feel extra cosy in next to no time.

Send Yourself Some Presents





The first thing you’re going to want to do is jump online and order some goodies to your new address. This may sound odd but getting mail delivered, especially a package that you know you’re going to love the contents of, can really make a house feel like home. Plus, you can use this opportunity to get some useful things, such as an aromatherapy diffuser or some nice comfy cushions, that will keep providing benefits for the homeliness of your place long after the initial feel good vibes wear off.

Unpack The Bedroom First

Yes, we know that generally the first things you’re meant to unpack are the basic essentials that you’re going to use every day, and we’re not saying that you shouldn’t get those out and set up, but once you’ve got those easily accessible, it’s time to turn your attention to the bedroom. Getting a good night’s sleep in surroundings that feel comforting and familiar can seriously boost that “I’m home” feeling so it’s worth making this room the one you set up first.

Don’t Skimp In The Kitchen

This one is particularly useful for those of you who are moving into your first place that’s actually yours and have bought your cheap, mismatched pots, pans and crockery with you from your share house days with you, but it can be beneficial for anyone. Investing in some quality, matching cookware sets can really level up the vibe of your kitchen and if you donate your old ones to charity, everybody wins.

Get A Rug

Rugs are one of the easiest ways to personalise a space and they add a wonderful homely feel. Unless you built your new house from scratch and had a say in all steps of the process, there are probably plenty of design elements that you don’t really love about your house, but may not have the time or money to fix up just yet. A rug can help turn a room around while also providing warmth and comfort and they’re a great way to cover up that ugly carpet a previous someone thought was a good idea to put in the lounge room…

Add Greenery

Not only do plants help liven up a house, they can also provide air purification benefits and boost your mood, making them a great addition to any new home. If you haven’t bought any with you from your last place, it’s time to head down to your local garden centre and pick a couple up, don’t worry, plants like Zanzibar Gems literally thrive on neglect so there’s something for everyone, even those of you who don’t have a green thumb.

Now you’ve got your bedroom set up and little online shopping done for the day, it’s time to run yourself a nice warm glass, pop a bottle of wine (or your preferred in bath beverage) and congratulate yourself on a job well done. Your new house should already feel a little more homey because of the effort you’ve just put in, and it’ll only feel more like home from here. Enjoy!

