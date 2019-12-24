Heavenly Offbeat Places in Thailand for a Heavenly Getaway

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Thailand has always been a popular tourist destination for Indians as well as international tourists. People come here to experience the Thai culture, relax on white sand beaches, gaze at the blue ocean, and party hard at the clubs and beaches.

Popular places like Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya attract tourists by offering everything mentioned above. But if you’re a traveler (not a tourist) and wish to explore the unexplored, here’s a list of some magnificent offbeat places in Thailand that you must visit.

The things to do here include partying with thousands of strangers on the beach, learning the traditional Thai martial art, hopping from one island to another, exploring secluded beaches and forests, and traveling to the farthest corners of the country. Getting to some of the places is pretty easy while it may take some effort to get to the others, but it’ll all be worth your while.

Pai – Thailand is not just about the beaches and nightlife. Pai lies in the northeast corner of the country, a village in the mountains. If you want to escape the crowded tourist places and live in mother nature’s lap, there’s no place better than this. It is a proper hippie destination with lush green fields and mountains, but there’s more to it. You can visit the Tham Lod caves; an entire river flows right through it. There are some pubs and bars along the banks of the river so that you can enjoy your leisure time while being in contact with nature.

As it is a secluded place, you can encounter some wild animals – use a Drop Leg Holster to keep your gun where you can reach it quickly.

Koh Tao – If you’re on a budget, Koh Tao is probably the cheapest place in Thailand where you can get it all – from wild beach parties to dirt low-cost water activities like diving and snorkeling. Koh Tao also offers some yoga studios where you can relax and practice yoga while gazing at the white sands and blue waters.

Sam Phan Bok – Sam Phan Bok (also known as the Grand Canyon of Thailand). The literal meaning of Sam Phan Bok is 3,000 holes. It is a distant place and accessible only during a few months of the year as it gets submerged in water during the floods. Plan your trip to the Sam Phan Bok, and you’ll not be disappointed.

Khao Lak – If you feel stranded in the crowds of Phuket, Khao Lak is just a few hours away. Khao Lak includes beaches and rainforests – a perfect getaway from the hustle-bustle of Phuket. There are several other islands near Khao Lak which can be easily accessed and each island is unique in its own way.

Kanchanaburi – Kanchanaburi is famous for its Thailand-Burma train journey. But the interesting fact is that it was built at the cost of blood. During the Second World War, Japan had colonized Thailand and used slaves as laborers to make this train track. More than a hundred people died during its construction.

Phi Phi Islands – No list of Thai places can be complete without mentioning these heavenly islands. It is a list of six small islands, and if you wish to hop from one island to another, there’s no better place than this. It is also famous for its fantastic nightlife and insane beach parties. Although it is now getting crowded and even becoming a significant destination for honeymoon couples.

Final Words

The country of Thailand is not just about the busy cities of Phuket and Bangkok; there’s a lot of preserved and unexplored natural beauty that not many people are aware of. If you feel that you’re done with the crowded cities, head to these offbeat destinations for an experience of a lifetime.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

