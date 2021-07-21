More homeowners’ associations and communities in Arizona are seeking outsourced HOA management services. Managing an HOA is a gigantic task, and board members and directors often struggle with finances, issues related to compliance, and operation hassles. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Phoenix HOA management companies for help. In this post, we are sharing more on why professional HOA management is a better option.

Common concerns of HOAs





HOAs are typically managed by board of directors, members, and volunteers. These are people in charge, but they don’t necessarily have the experience and expertise to handle the work of the association. Small issues often escalate in no time. For many HOAs, the biggest concern is in-house collection. Any tussle related to management and maintenance of the community can lead to tautness among residents, which is definitely not desirable. For the management, it often becomes hard to explain unexplained rise in spending, or managing the funds appropriately in a planned manner. Poor maintenance of HOAs only depreciates the value of the community, not merely among those who own houses, but also among prospective buyers.

How effective is outsourced HOA management?

In Arizona, many communities are using HOA management services for years now. First things first, these are professional companies, so they know what it takes to handle HOA challenges and concerns. From deployment of tech to enhance online tracking and management, to assigning dedicated managers, these HOA management companies ensure that the board and residents have all the support that they need. Also, payments are structured, so there is transparency at every level. Many companies are using their own online resources and systems, which allow clients to track bills, payments, and financial reports on the go. Furthermore, these HOA management services have contacts, including vendors, contractors, and other services, which eases maintenance, management, and upkeep of the community.

Choosing an HOA management company in Arizona

Not all HOA management companies are the same, and it makes sense for the board to review their options. If a company has been working in Phoenix for a while, they will have a strong clientele and should be able to align their expertise with the needs of the concerned association. For many communities, the cost of outsourcing the job is a concern, but considering the extent of help and range of services offered by these HOA management companies, the amount is worth spending.

To know a company better, the board of directors and members of the HOA can ask for a blueprint and quote for the project in advance.

