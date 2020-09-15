Home Improvement: How to Nail DIY

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Being good at DIY can be super tricky, and that’s because quite a lot of things that need to be built aren’t as straight forward as most would like. There’s countless tools that people need to learn to master, rules and techniques that we need to get to grips with, as well as numerous safety protocol to help us minimize the risk of sawing off a finger or blinding an eye.

DIY is hard, but much like anything, if you put time into it as well as effort to learn the essentials, then suddenly annoying tasks such as fixing a leaky pipe or putting up a shelf can become super easy. Here are some things you should know to help you nail your DIY projects.

Don’t Rush in

It can be really easy to get excited by the prospect of doing a bit of DIY and rushing in without really knowing how to complete the job at hand. When doing this and making things up as you go along, it can easily mean that you can make huge mistakes that could jeopardize the entire project.

Even the most straight forward looking of tasks can have unknown intricacies that make it harder, so because of this it’s always a good idea to research what you want to do so that you have a good idea of how to do it. With the internet there are many great ways to learn, such as YouTube videos, forums, and devoted websites, or you can do it the old-fashioned way and ask the expert at the hardware store.

Never embark on a DIY project that you don’t feel too comfortable with at the start. You need to build your confidence and experience before you can tackle substantial tasks. For example, many people feel they’re capable of fixing their own roofs themselves but find that not only is it dangerous but there’s complications that make it tricky. That’s why it’s best to go with the experts with some jobs, such as this roofing company St Louis.

One Big, One Small

To make sure you are well equipped to deal with numerous DIY tasks, it’s best to have a well-stocked toolbox that has at least a dozen different tools and devices within it. You’ll want the staple hammer and screwdriver, as well as drills, spanners and saws, but having just one of each might not be enough.

In fact, at the very least it’s a good idea to have two of each tool, one bigger and heavier one, and one that’s small and tactile. The reason for this is that you’re going to be tackling various different sized projects, and you want to make sure your tool scales to the task. It’s good to have a tiny screwdriver so that you can maneuver it in tight places, but also a larger one to take apart bigger pieces of furniture. However, even having two of each tool still might not be enough to have you well covered…

Stock Up on Alternative Configurations

Unfortunately within DIY, not everything is universal. Not every screw can be tightened by every screwdriver and not one saw can cut through all types of wood, meaning that there are projects you wont be able to do if you haven’t got the right type of equipment.

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to invest in a set of different screwdrivers that are suitable to the main different types of screw heads and drivers. You want at least a flat head screwdriver and a Philips screwdriver too. It’s also important to have on hand various different types of screws, as the length of them and style can mean that they’re suitable for one job but not for another. Having a well varied toolbox can help you become better at DIY.

