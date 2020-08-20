Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $500 Million Initial Public Offering

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “HZAC.U” beginning August 21, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “HZAC” and “HZAC WS,” respectively.

The Company is sponsored by Horizon Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”). The Company will be led by Todd Boehly, the Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge and David Minella, the managing member of Minella Capital Management LLC. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as lead book-running manager for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are serving as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on August 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, Telephone: 1-800-503-4611, email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, Telephone at 1-877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on August 20, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

