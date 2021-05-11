Dr. Alexis Parcells is much more than just a plastic surgeon. She’s a thought leader in the realm of women-focused plastic surgery procedures, an active volunteer for several breast cancer organizations, and author of several textbooks and scholarly journal articles on breast cancer, and even owns her own skincare studio.

Dr. Parcells works hard to end the stigma surrounding plastic surgery, and gives each of her patient’s special care and attention to ensure they choose the best treatment for their individual needs. She gives her patients the most up-to-date information on products, services, and procedures, and supports them throughout their surgical or nonsurgical journey to restore their sense of youthfulness and femininity. Dr. Parcells also utilizes the most advanced surgical, and nonsurgical techniques available to achieve the most natural, beautiful results possible for her patients.

Aside from running her practice, Parcells Plastic Surgery, Dr. Alexis Parcells is a clinical instructor to medical students, and residents through RWJ Barnabas Health. She’s been recognized for excellence in teaching with two New Jersey Medical School Golden Apple nominations, and it’s very easy to see why her practice is among the most advanced and renowned in the area.

Even though she’s found success in her career, Dr. Parcells has certainly faced setbacks and challenges. Regarding her toughest challenge thus far, she admits, “Changing the stigma around plastic surgery has certainly been a challenge. I want women to feel empowered and not guilty or ashamed of their choice to have a botox treatment or breast lift. There’s also a lot of judgement from other women, and it’s important for all of us to create a culture of positivity and self-love.”

Dr. Alexis Parcells has devoted so much of her time and resources to empowering women, and changing the stigma around plastic surgery, and she has no intentions of stopping anytime soon. She will continue on her mission of empowering women to be their best selves, and intends to grow her practice, as well as her platform so she can reach as many people as possible.

