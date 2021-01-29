Amanda Haze, who is now a rising Producer and DJ, didn’t necessarily hit the ground running. In fact, she struggled to find exactly what path to take, taking on corporate internships and spending time in offices. Haze felt this wasn’t right for her, saying, “I never felt satisfied. I always felt like there was more for me to give to the world, and I wanted to focus on creating and using my mind.”

Haze shifted her focus towards a field in which she could use her creative mind to its fullest: music. After getting a taste of EDM music while traveling abroad, Haze began developing her sound by blending aspects of different dance genres into one, original vibe. Haze started releasing popular song mixes on SoundCloud, where she first began to grow a following from her music.

Haze also brought her talents into live scenarios, where she played her singles and mixes live. “I can’t really express how fulfilling it is when I see people dancing to my DJ set or my music while the sun starts to rise and everyone’s been up since the night before. I really work hard to give people this sense of, like, ethereal escapism. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around ever doing anything else.”

On Top of her music, Haze also runs her own creative agency, offering services like brand consultation, design work, and marketing solutions. Between her two industries, Amanda Haze has begun to pave an impressive path for herself.

Already getting 2021 started with a brand new single, “Feel It”, Haze is looking forward to bright things in her future. You can keep up with her via the links below. You can find Amanda Haze on Instagram here and listen to her music here.

