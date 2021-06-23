One of the most effective and helpful search engines to book flights is google flights. It is straightforward to use and is customizable to a large extent. This means you can book your USA to India cheapest flights with this tool without any hassles.

The thing with google flights is that instead of asking you to put in the destination, date, and then choose the low to the high option, it will allow the searchers to look for the cheapest destinations they can fly to during their preferred dates.





Here is how you can book tickets on google flights:

Visit the google flight home page.

Then, add your departure airport along with the dates, and leave the destination blank.

Google flight will flash a map that will have a number of places you can visit.

Now, you can choose the price limit with the help of the slider present on the screen.

Once you have chosen the price, you can then select the number of spots.

Google flights also allow you to choose from travel mode; you can choose the flight-only option or all options. That means the transportation choice is entirely yours.

You also have the possibility of limiting your interests like choosing skydiving, river rafting, enjoying the beach, etc.

Google flight also allows you to limit your airline, and this means if you are an elite member of an airline, you can choose your favorite Or you can go with the all-airlines option.

Google flight also can edit the time ranges, so if you want to fly during the preferred time, you can do so.

Google flights also allow you to choose the carry-on bags option in your ticket.

Lastly, with the help of the duration slider, you can avoid a flight that has a layover.

How to tell if someone has found a great deal on google flights

Google flights have a feature that allows you to see if the flight that you have booked is a great deal or not. The data for the deal usually shows up beneath the flight option in the search result date.

So, say you are booking the USA to India cheapest flights, Google will inform you if the price on this route is usually high, but right now it is available at this price that means it’s a good deal. Fair warning, most of the time, the lowest price flight will have things like multiple layovers, bad routes, etc.

Here are some things you need to keep in mind while using google explorer

Google flights is an AI machine, which means it isn’t perfect; it will never show results that are beyond six months. But if you set them manually, you can see the result up to 11 months after the selected flight.

The website will take about 15-20 minutes to display the flights.

