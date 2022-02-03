Hailing from Virginia Beach VA is Kendall Williams, an independent Christian rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. There are many artists whose versatility and passion for the craft take them to astounding heights of success. The music realm has seen many such talents who have displayed their prowess and have raced ahead of all.

Kendall Williams is one of them who has done exceptionally well in his career as an artist, showcasing his unique and distinctive style which makes him stand out from the rest. As a music artist, he has succeeded in winning hearts and connected well to a wide base of audiences who have been charmed by his extraordinary talent. He says that attaining a demanding position in the music industry is tough as it has hordes of talented individuals trying to make their mark, and if one is not proficient enough in this craft, they can lag far behind as there’s no dearth of talent around this space. Kendall Williams has undoubtedly become one of the fastest-rising Christian rappers in the music scene. He is known for blending sounds from different genres. Kendall Williams has always been obsessed with proving people wrong.





In an interview, Kendall Williams share that “The biggest challenge in my music career so far was at first I was having a difficult time being accepted in the churches. As a gospel artist, I share a faith-based message about Jesus and how he has positively impacted my life. I also share some of my life stories and testimonies of selling drugs in the streets, being incarnations, and how God has turned my life around. However, my music doesn’t sound like the topical gospel you would hear from “Kirt Franklin” but a trap street type sound. At first, the church didn’t understand and wasn’t too interested in me sharing my music with them. As time has gone on and things have changed so much in society, and we have faced much more hardships such as the pandemic and violence my music is now more embraced by e everyone because it’s positive it gives hope to a hopeless generation and now more are open to change and feel as though they need God in there lives”.

Kendall Williams is on the rise to stardom. Quickly captivated the hip-hop industry with his new single “Trap Gospel Remix” featuring legendary super producer Zaytoven and veteran Memphis artist Project Pat. You need to have a distinct quality that separates you from the rest and that’s when you’re on your path to glory according to the ace musician who has never left any stone unturned to fuel his passion to become one of the best music artists and performers around the sphere comprising rhythms and melodies. Music artists like Kendall Williams are acknowledged for their creativity that exudes well in every tune rendered by them. Kendall Williams brings a unique vibe to the table, the artist blends a variety of different styles together. The Independent Christian Rapper has plans to release a number of new singles this year, looking to be more consistent month to month with drops.

