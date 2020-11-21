How Much Does It Cost to Renovate A Bathroom in Toronto?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















You can’t wait for the renovations to commence if you are ready to remodel your bathroom. Make sure that you can afford the renovation itself and fits within your budget before getting into action.

However, it becomes uneasy to spend beyond your budget when you start picking some high-quality materials. Here in this article, we are going to show you some cost estimation that you have to know when it comes time to schedule your bathroom renovation in Toronto.

Common renovating ideas and plans

Most of the homeowners get confused about what they want to change in their bathroom. Firstly, people love to alter the layout of the bathroom. However, this type of renovation is the most expensive. You will find that the plumbing, wiring and flooring need to change with a complete layout change.

Moreover, you can also change some of the fixtures such as toilet, sink and shower. Lastly, you can change your plumbing and electrical wiring.

Factors affecting the cost of bathroom renovation

The cost for bathroom renovation in Toronto depends on some factors like your tastes and preferences. So if you are deciding to remodel your bathroom, then below are some factors that will help you to determine the cost of bathroom renovation.

1.Electric and plumbing work

If you are planning to do some electric and plumbing work, then you have to consult a professional. So you can add the fees of the experts in the cost of bathroom renovation.

2. Tiling

It depends on the style and quality of tiles. Therefore, have a conversation with your contractor to determine the price of installing a tile floor.

3. Demolition

It is vital to remove the entire gut-out with a wall. It must be done by a professional. Keep in mind that it can be risky in interfering with plumbing and electric cables. Therefore, not use you do it yourself abilities and call an expert.

What is the cost of a bathroom renovation in Toronto?

It is vital to consider what you want to change in your bathroom for a complete renovation. And every change in your bathroom will add cost to your overall price. Below are some costs of bathroom renovation projects.

Cost of bathroom demolition

You have to start with demolition to tear down the floors and walls for a major bathroom renovation. However, the demolition process will take a few days. The contractor will be carrying bins to dispose of the garbage. The cost of demolition of the bathroom will cost $1200 in Toronto.

Cost of plumbing work

When renovating your bathroom, you have to enlist the services of plumbing such as connecting water pipes, showers, and sinks. If you want to save money, then move the location of the previous drain and water fixtures. However, the average cost of plumbing services in Toronto is $2300. Plumber also use powerful pressure washer to clean floors or any other surface to keep it clean and shiny.

Cost of wiring and lighting

Lighting and wiring did after completing all the walls. However, electrical sub panels install after putting several pot lights and fixtures. The average cost for wiring and lighting is between $1900 and $2200 in Toronto.

Cost for installing tiles

Most of the people love to install tiles on both walls and floors because they last for decades. However, the cost of installing tiles ranges from $3000 to $4000.

Cost of bathroom fixtures

The cost for shower, tub and toilet depends on its brand. However, toilet costs range from $250 to $500. On the other hand, the cost of tubes and showers is $2500. In Toronto, the average price of all these things will be $2200.

Cost for vanities and cabinets

Installing custom cabinetry instead of stock cabinetry is more expensive. However, the cost of single sink vanity is $1300, and that of a mid-range single sink vanity will be $800 in Toronto.

Final thoughts

If you are deciding for bathroom renovation Toronto, then this article will help you to determine the cost of remodelling. However, when it comes to going over the budget, you need to remember that there will be a cost for contractor labour. A new look to your bathroom will freshen up your bathing space, and you will enjoy it.

