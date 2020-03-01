How to Choose the Right Venue for Your Next Event

Organizing an event is no easy task. There are a lot of different factors to consider and many decisions to make. Of all the decisions, the choice of the event venue is the one that will no doubt have the greatest impact on your event. A lot of aspects of your party hinge on what venue you select, like the date of your event, what kind of catering options are available, and ultimately how your guests enjoy themselves.

It’s understandable if this sounds overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips on how to choose the perfect venue for your next event, whether it’s a birthday party, corporate event, or anything in between.

Start looking early

The best venues get booked up well in advance, so if you want to get a jump start and make sure the venue you want is available when you want it, start your search early. Once you’ve figured out what your budget is, how much space you need, and how many people you’re inviting, you can start looking. Ideally, you should try and book your venue 4-6 months in advance if you’re hosting a big event, like a corporate event or a wedding reception.

Check the service and amenities

When looking for a venue, make sure every option you consider has all the amenities you want or has the option to bring them in separately. If you’re hosting a dinner-and-dance type of event, you should choose a venue that has a restaurant and dining area, plus space for a dance floor and music capabilities. For a venue like this, book your next event at The Mediterranean Sydney, as they have amenities that are perfect for a number of different types of functions.

If you’re planning on serving food and drinks, always check their menu ahead of time and sample some options if possible. The food will have a big impact on your guests’ enjoyment and you don’t want to let the quality of the food ruin your event. Will you be serving drinks as well? Ask if there’s an on-staff bartending team or if you will need to hire bartenders yourself to come to the venue.

You should also ask about how the event will be set up and cleaned up. Are you as the event host responsible for that, or is there a crew that the venue has that will take care of it for you?

Consider the location

The perfect venue is only as perfect as its location. You don’t want to make your guests travel a long way to get to your event or pick a place that’s difficult or expensive to get to. You run the risk of guests not showing up because they couldn’t get to it. You should also think about how far your guests are coming from. Is this a local event? You can pick something central to where most people live or work. Is this an event that people are traveling to in order to attend? It might be more considerate to pick a venue near the airport or close to their hotels to make it easier for them.

Along with location, it’s good to consider what kind of parking options are available. If people are driving in, they need somewhere to park, so if the venue you’re thinking of doesn’t have parking available and there is no city parking nearby, it might not be the best choice.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

