How to do online Football Betting

Every day, thousands of football matches are available to bet on in แทงบอล sportsbook, which is organized by nationality and league to make it easy to select the game you want to wager on.

We cover every major league in the globe, including the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and lesser leagues. You can bet on anything from single bets, such as a match’s outcome, to combination bets, which combine multiple bets on the same bet slip to cover a variety of football bets.





When it comes to football betting, possibilities are endless. We have a variety of bet kinds available, including corners, cards, exact scores, goal scorers, player specials in varying degrees, and much more.

If you’re a sports bettor who hasn’t started placing bets online yet, there are a few things you should know first.

It appears that getting started with online sportsbooks is simple, and it is, for the most part.

However, before you dive in, spend a few minutes learning what to do and what not to do:

What is the best way to wager on football?

There are hundreds of markets available to wager on on any given football event. Unibet strives to provide the greatest odds as well as a diverse selection of bets.

Betting on football matches

The match bet is the most prevalent sort of bet in football betting. This is when you place a wager on the game’s outcome. There are three possible results in football: win, draw, and loss. The bet is also known as a 1X2 bet. This is because you can wager on the home team to win (1), the draw (X), or the away team to win (2).

Because the result is what regular fans are interested in, the match bet is usually at the top of any sportsbook specializing in football.

Double Chance in Football

Another common type of betting is a double chance, which involves wagering on two potential outcomes in a single match. This allows you to wager on both a draw and a win simultaneously. It’s an excellent wager for those who want to minimize their risk.

Of course, the odds are lower than in match betting, but the chances of winning your wager are far larger. If Manchester United, for example, plays Chelsea at home in the Premier League and you bet on United (1X), you will win your wager regardless of whether United wins or draws. You can gamble on one of the two teams to win with Double Chance betting. You will lose your stake if a match ends in a tie. That’s all there is to it.

Betting with a handicap

In football betting, handicap betting is also a popular alternative. Goal differentials between two teams are frequently utilised in handicap betting to provide a hypothetical advantage or disadvantage to the chosen team before the match begins.

For example, in the Premier League, you can bet on Arsenal starting a match versus Leicester with a -1 goal handicap. Arsenal must win the match by atleast two goals for your bet to be successful. (In this guide, you can also learn more about Premier League betting.)

What is Asian Handicap, and how does it affect you?

Another type of handicap betting is Asian Handicap. There are two options in Asian Handicap betting, and a handicap is applied to ensure that the odds for both sides are equal. You can wager on half- and quarter-lines, different from standard handicap betting.

Total Goals is one of the most common bets for football betting, especially if you’re a neutral of either team who just wants to see some action. This is where you wager on a game’s overall number of goals scored. However, this is almost too specific for some fans, and they prefer to gamble on the over/under Total Goals.

In this case, you might opt to wager on a match between England and France scoring +2.5 goals. You’re essentially betting on three or more goals being scored. The same principle applies in reverse, with a wager of -2.5 goals winning if two or fewer goals decide the game.

To understand more about them, you can immerse yourself in sports betting phrases, expressions, and betting forms.

Football tournament betting

Players also like to bet on the winner of football competitions. And these bets are typically seen as long-term investments.

You may wager on more than only the champions of the competition, such as Manchester City to win a Premier League or Argentina to win the Copa America.

With football betting, you may wager on hundreds of different outcomes, including as a team’s league finish, tournament exit, or who will perform better between two teams.

Betting by individual players

Individual players can also bet on to win a variety of awards. We offer top scorer markets in most of the world’s major leagues, allowing you to bet on a specific player to win the Golden Boot in their division or tournament.

Specials on Football Betting

Football specials can be bet on at practically any moment. Betting on the next League manager to be fired or on summer moves is a fun way to add variety on your football betting.

Football transfer betting entails betting on which club you believe a player will join by the end of a specific transfer window. The club that already employs the player is sometimes the favorite. However, if the current club is down the list at 10/1, it’s a safe bet that the player is about to leave.

Football is being streamed live, and bets are being placed in real-time

Unibet has some of the finest odds in the UK betting market. In addition, with แทงบอล TV’s live stream, we provide you with access to live football streaming. You can watch and gamble on La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A matches, among others.

