Right now, traveling, even for your honeymoon, can be risky and not recommended. But how can you celebrate your nuptials properly and still have a fun and romantic getaway? It’s simple—have a backcountry hiking adventure!

You can organize a week-long backpacking trip for just you and your new spouse and you’re guaranteed to have a lot of fun. However, unless you have a few tips and tricks up your sleeve, things can turn out very differently. So here are a few tips that will make your special hiking trip even more magical.

Have a practice hike

If it’s been some time since you’ve done an exhausting physical activity like hiking, you have some preparation and training to do. This will not only ensure you’re in good shape but your gear as well. Sit down with your partner and create a short hiking schedule. Of course, wedding planning will take a lot of your time and you won’t be able to have daily hikes, but one or two practice runs are a must.

If you don’t do that, you risk staying at home and fiddling with your broken gear or getting blisters as soon as you touch the trail. Plus, a few days you set aside for your practice hikes will give you a nice break from all the stressful wedding planning and allow you to spend one-on-one time with your partner before you tie the knot.

Schedule in advance

While the whole point of backcountry hiking honeymoons is to spend as much time as possible in nature, it’s a great idea to book a night or two at a romantic accommodation along your route. Tents are great, but they are not exactly suitable for your first night as a wedded couple. If you need to travel a while to reach your hiking destination, you will certainly book things in advance, but make sure to this even if you’re hiking your local route.

Check with the park and see whether they have a honeymoon cabin or suite so you can rent it for a night and have a romantic and comfortable evening. The rest of the trip, your tent will be your honeymoon nest.

Pack smart

Packing for a hike is one of the most important things you need to do and it’s definitely not easy, especially if this is your first adventure of that kind. Besides your basic backpacking gear like a tent, sleeping bags and warm clothing, you also need to pack plenty of hygiene products (especially now in the middle of a world pandemic). Some sunscreen and lip balm will always come in handy as well.

Additionally, you need to have a few gadgets to help you during daily tasks. Having a few meters of rope is always a good idea, but don’t forget to pack a quality knife. Knives like automatic models from Tekto Gear are suitable for many uses from cutting rope to preparing food and defending your camp from predators. Automatic knives are easy to store and even easier to use, even if you only have one hand free to operate it.

And don’t forget to pack a few items that will boost the romance on your trip. Even though you probably don’t lack any passion, you can always improve the situation, so make sure to pack some fairy lights for your tent. If you have space in your backpacks, some booze will also help you relax after a day of hiking and make you feel naughty. Additionally, adult toys don’t take up too much space, so consider packing a few. There’s no better place to experiment than when you’re surrounded with nothing but nature.

Get familiar with the route

Once you settle on your destination, it’s time to really do your homework and study the map. Note down all the landmarks, turnoffs and how long your hiking days are going to be. This is more or less common sense, but when you’re planning a wedding and having thousands of things on your mind, it’s easy to miss the mark and get lost unless you’ve remembered to prepare in advance. Roaming around the trail on your honeymoon and getting super exhausted and scared is not a good way to start your marriage.

Take your time

You will probably come across some unforeseen circumstances, no matter good or bad. You might even get lost or injured, so make sure to give yourself some time to recover, heal and take things slowly. And what if you discover a beautiful lake and just want to spend the day enjoying the view and resting in your spouse’s arms? If you leave plenty of time and money aside, you can have a more enjoyable trip without any stress.

If you decide to have a backcountry hiking trip for your honeymoon, you will not regret the decision. You and your partner will create unique and timeless memories you will be happy to retell to your kids and grandkids.

