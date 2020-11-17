How to exchange LTC to DOGE

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Litecoin (LTC) is a digital cryptocurrency, the third largest in the world, second only to Bitcoin and Ripple. Litecoin is best suited for fast, instant exchanges of small amounts, whereas Bitcoin is best for secure exchanges of large amounts that do not need to be exchanged quickly.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Luckycoin (it was created on the basis of Litecoin) by programmer Billy Marcus and marketer James Palmer. This is a fairly stable and very promising crypto coin.

Trading Litecoin (LTC) with other cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency trading is the purchase and sale of certain coins in order to profit from the difference in price in the future. For clarity, let’s look at one example. Let’s say you buy 10 LTC coins for $60. For the amount of $600. For a week, the price of the coin increases to $70. You already have + $100 profit. You can see that another coin, such as DOGE, shows prospects for rapid growth in the near future. The cost of 1 DOGE is 0,002$, that is, you will buy 350,000 coins with your capital. For a month, the cost of DOGE soars to $0.004. This means that your capital has grown to $1,400. If briefly, your task is to analyze currency charts to try to predict the rise or fall of the currency price.

Experienced traders constantly monitor the latest trends and news about the economy, technology, and everything that can affect the value of cryptocurrencies. This can be the introduction of new technologies in the work of cryptocurrencies, increasing the price of bitcoin, halving (remuneration for mining), regulation by the state, and much more.

There are many indicators that predict changes in the exchange rate of cryptocurrencies, as well as many analytical sites where algorithms use artificial intelligence to calculate forecasts.

You can exchange litecoin for less popular and large altcoins that have a high growth potential. Often, currencies with a small capitalization can rise sharply and by a very high percentage. As it was in the summer of 2020 with Dogecoin. From July 6 to July 9, Doge doubled in price.

The easiest way to exchange Litecoin (LTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE)

You have Litecoin in your crypto wallet, you have analyzed the market and see the potential for the nearest growth of DOGE. Of course, we advise you to exchange all or part of the ltc to doge. This way you can earn a profit on the difference in the purchase or sale price. This is especially important if forecasts indicate that the exchange rate of LTC will soon fall.

If you want to exchange LTC in DOGE, you need a fast and convenient platform. On Godex.io you can perform this operation in a few clicks.

Step 1.

Go to the main page of the site Godex.io, select LTC in the “you send ” field and specify the number of coins to exchange. In the “you get” field, select DOGE. And click the “Exchange” button.

Step 2.

Enter your DOGE address in the “destination” field and click the “Exchange” button.

Step 3.

You will automatically receive the Litcoin Deposit address to which you must send the specified amount of LTC, and then receive the transaction ID.

Step 4.

Instantly after receiving LTC Godex.io immediately starts converting it to DOGE.

Step 5.

Next Godex.io starts searching for the best course. You will receive the exchanged amount of DOGE at the specified address within a few minutes.

Step 6.

After completion, you will receive information about the exchange time. If you want to repeat the LTC exchange, click the “Restart exchange” button.

On Godex.io you can anonymously, safely and quickly exchange 200+ cryptocurrencies without a limit. Without personal data or creating an account.

