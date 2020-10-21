How To Find Best Plywood Brands In India For Home Decoration?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Making choices is not at all easy, especially when it comes to choosing the best plywood for your interior. What will be the best type of wood or what will be the specifications required for the long-time investment; these are the few questions that keep running in an individual’s mind for a better answer. From the placement of furniture to the kind of paint being used, all these are the essential aspects of the home interior. But you have to admit that the woodwork matters the most. After all, those sleek modular kitchen, fancy cabinets, and perfectly crafted wardrobe and sofa, are all made up of wood, specifically plywood.

Plywood is one of the most common materials in interior projects. If you have started budgeting and planning for your home’s interior, then one of your biggest worries will be the brand since there are different brands available in the market. Having full knowledge about the various specifications and their usage before setting for any brand is a must. With proper and detailed knowledge, one can easily find best plywood brands in India. Plywood accounts for about 30% cost in doing interiors; the plywood quality determines the rest 70% accounts for the life expectancy of the furniture. So, if you are investing in the woodwork for your home, it makes sense to do some research.

What Is Plywood?

It is an engineered wood that is crafted by gluing together thin veneer sheets with a resin under high pressure. This creates a strong, thick, and flexible flat sheets. Plywood is mostly preferred as it doesn’t get shrink or warped and is cheaper than wood. These are the engineered wood from manufactured boards that include particleboard and medium-density fibreboard. It is an extremely versatile product and is used for a wide range of interior and exterior applications.

Types of Plywood

Different types of wood are being used to make plywood that comes in various qualities. Sometimes, plywood of the same style and number of plies differ from manufacturer to manufacturer owing to the change in the manufacturing process. It can be classified based on different features, that is hardwood and softwood.

Hardwood ply is made from wood obtained from gurjan, teak wood, or birchwood. Plywood constructed from the trees mentioned above is termed as 100% hardwood. Therefore, it is an expensive product too. Usually, it is used to make plywood for its durability and strength.

Softwood ply is made from the wood obtained from species like Mango Wood or SPF (Spruce-Pine-Fur). These are not as strong as hardwood ply. Therefore, it can be readily available at cheaper rates than hardwood of the same number of plies. Some manufacturers use softwood ply to sell low-cost plywood. Some manufacturers use a combination of both, softwood and plywood, to make plywood.

Classification of plywood

Marine plywood Commercial plywood Waterproof plywood (BWP or BWR)

Marine plywood is mainly a type of hardwood plywood. These type of plywood are expensive as it is durable and moisture resistant. Also, it is the best choice for the kitchen and bathroom, and the areas where you know you can’t prevent water from seeing in. Investing in something of good quality is a better option than spending on repairing and modifications. Therefore, for water-prone areas, one can opt for Marine plywood.

Commercial plywood is also called standard plywood in simpler terms. It is also known as MR grade plywood that helps to withstand moisture. As it can tolerate moisture up to a certain level, one must assume it to be waterproof. It is the most used plywood in interior design work. Often a combination of both, hardwood and softwood, the wardrobes, and cabinets are all made up of commercial ply.

Waterproof plywood is most favoured for interiors as well as exteriors. The resistance to water makes it perfect for all weather conditions. It can be most suitable for the washroom and kitchen area where the exposure to water is high. Used for staircases, wall cladding, it is known for its water-resistant nature and beautiful pattern.

Final Take

Unlike any other interior designing product, plywood is an affordable option that holds the beauty of wood and is versatile as well. Available in hardwood and softwood and various finishes, plywood can be used for flooring, roofing, wardrobes, furniture, wall sheathing, and many more projects. Owing to its popularity, many house owners and big firms are currently seeking plywood as a substitute for wooden furniture. Apart from this, plywood ensure that there is minimal wastage and can also be recycled. Available in varied densities, sizes, and quality, the material can be readily available for varying applications. With so many options available, one can make an informed purchase according to their needs.

