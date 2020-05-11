How to Get your Instagram Post on the top of the Feed?

Today, everyone is using Instagram as a user or some people with huge following have turned into the famous Instagram bloggers or influencers. Even more, there are huge numbers of brands and businesses operating through Instagram for the sole purpose of increasing the sales funnel and the brand visibility. However, the competition is very saturated on these platforms.

The target audience is following similar brands at one profile which means your post might get lost in the plethora of posts and not gain the engagement as it’s supposed to. So, if you want to ensure that your posts make it to the top of Instagram feed, we have got some tips through which you can direct the algorithm and positive performance at your profile. So, have a look!

Instagram Stories

We all have used the filters on Snapchat which happens to be a platform for adding stories. However, copying this feature, Instagram came up with the stories feature as well. The stories seem like a basic concept but it can hold great value. There are times when you post something on the feed which doesn’t gain the desired engagement.

In such case, you can opt for stories as they tend to appear at the top of the user’s Instagram feed. These stories can be a robust way of engaging with your target audience which becomes a way to grabbing the user attention. So, Buy Instagram Followers with Paypal, This is because people enjoy and watch stories more as compared to the posts. So, opt for stories to appear the top like a star you are!

Live

Long gone the time when Instagram was only about photos because videos tend to create higher engagement and live is one sort of video as well, right? When you go live, your followers will get the notification leading to higher viewers on the live video. Also, it will increase the engagement rate!

Hashtags

When it comes to Instagram, there is no way you could post without hashtags because it’s an integral part of every brand’s marketing strategy. While writing the caption, you need to add relevant hashtags at the end of the caption. These hashtags are searched by different hashtags which creates higher engagement rate when your post makes it to the feed. In addition, if you use too many hashtags, it will look spam and creates a negative image of your brand.

Choose The Right Time

When you post at the right time and by right time, we mean the peak time, you will reach the top of the feed and more people will be able to reach out to you and the post. If you want to know the right time to post, you can check through Instagram insights. This will enhance the engagement rate and if you want, you can create the Instagram schedule to ensure your pictures are posted at the right time.

Use Videos

There are times when videos and photos might look like to have a same impact but it is not true at all. For instance, you can post the videos that enhance the engagement rate as videos tend to gain increased number of comments as compared to photos. In addition, you can upload the IGTV videos as Instagram has launched a personal channel. These videos are auto-played in the feed which captures higher attention from the target audience. Many people are interested in creating and uploading the boomerang and time-lapse videos.

Opt for Contest

The engagement rate will increase with the increase in number of followers on your profile. If you want to increase the number of followers, it is better to design a contest and ask your current followers to invite their friends and family to start following you. In return, you can send them a gift as it creates higher interest and with this, your posts will reach the top of the feed.

Consistency

To ensure success in life and on Instagram, you need to stay consistent. When on Instagram, it is better to keep posting content on regular and consistent basis. These posts will portray an image of active users and there are high chances that people will keep following you. With this following rate, the engagement shall increase as well.

