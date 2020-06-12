Are Brilliant Earth Diamonds Ethically Sourced? A Review

If you consider yourself a socially and environmentally responsible person, then you need to consider the origins of the diamonds in your rings. Unless explicitly stated, you can’t assume that your diamond was ethically sourced. An ethically sourced diamond is one that is mined using fair humanitarian practices.

This means that there is no forced or child labor, miners receive fair wages, they work under safe conditions, and the diamonds aren’t used to fund violence.

Brilliant Earth claims that their diamonds are ethically sourced. Many Brilliant Earth reviews confirm this, but should we just take their word for it? Let’s examine how Brilliant Earth describes the sourcing of their diamonds and determine whether they are, in fact, ethically sourced.

The current industry standard for ethically sourced diamonds is the Kimberley Process. The Kimberley Process simply requires that diamonds not be used to finance civil wars. Brilliant Earth, by contrast, takes things a step further. They require that their diamonds have ethical and environmentally responsible origins.

This means that in addition to not being used to finance rebel movements, Brilliant Earth’s diamonds are sourced in such a way that no human rights abuses take place. These initiatives minimize environmental degradation and promote safe and responsible labor practices. As a result, community development is supported.

Brilliant Earth ensures that their diamonds come from ethical sources by applying rigorous standards to their suppliers. They require their suppliers to maintain a robust chain of custody protocol and be able to track and separate each diamond by its origin. Furthermore, these suppliers must get their diamonds from specific mine operators that Brilliant Earth recognizes as following internationally recognized trade, labor, and environmental standards.

Additionally, Brilliant Earth is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council.

Brilliant Earth sources its diamonds from three countries: Canada, Russia, and Bostwana. Their Canadian diamonds come from the Diavik and Ekati mines.

These mines have demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental and human rights standards. Additionally, they have been audited by the Responsible Jewellery Council, as well as independent environmental monitoring organizations. They hire local Aboriginal people, sponsor funds for scholarships, and provide a skilled apprenticeship program. Furthermore, they have plans in place for land rehabilitation and reclamation.

Diamonds from Russia come from the Yakutia region of northeast Siberia and the Arkhangelsk region along the White Sea coast. These mines are the economic lifeblood of these remote regions. They provide thousands of jobs. Workers often get double the average Russian salary, in addition to receiving health care and housing benefits, as well as pensions.

According to Brilliant Earth, these mines operate based on safe and responsible mining practices.

Most of the diamonds from Bostwana Sort come from Bostwana. The remainder comes from South Africa, Lesotho, and Namibia. All the diamonds from this area follow internationally recognized labor and environmental standards. Funding from these operations is regularly re-invested into health care, education, and infrastructure. Moreover, Bostwana mines demonstrate a dedication to minimizing their environmental footprint by monitoring their ecological impact and rehabilitating land after use.

Brilliant Earth also offers lab-created and recycled diamonds. Lab-created diamonds are entirely ethical as they don’t involve any mining processes. Nonetheless, they are virtually indistinguishable from mined diamonds. Recycled diamonds are ethical because they require no new mining. In this way, Brilliant Earth provides customers with additional options for ethical shopping.

We began this review with the question, “Are Brilliant Earth diamonds ethically sourced?”.

To answer this question, we examined where Brilliant Earth gets its diamonds from and how those mines conduct themselves. We discovered that Brilliant Earth is rigorous in ensuring the mines and the supply chains for their diamonds comply with their standards. Finally, we looked at the other ethical shopping options Brilliant Earth provides.

Brilliant Earth offers both lab-created diamonds and recycled diamonds. This gives shoppers more options for acquiring ethically sourced diamonds. Therefore, we conclude that Brilliant Earth is a conscientious provider of ethically sourced diamonds.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

