The Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Goa is a very amazing hotel located in the Arpora, located in the Baga region of The Goa city. This particular hotel is located in a very peaceful location and always provides the people to be top-notch quality experience whenever they book the room in the hotel. The hotel also offers the people with great views of the lagoon along with complimentary guest rooms. It also comes with an outdoor swimming pool and three kinds of dining options which never fail to satisfy the people. Many of the rooms of the hotel also have several kinds of balconies which are overlooking the lagoon and the hotel rooms are also featuring warm tones along with wooden flooring and are highly equipped with a flat-screen TV, room service and perfect bathrooms.

Everybody can very easily enjoy the best possible experience of playing the game of pool or table tennis at this particular property at the hotel also provides people with a fitness centre. The playground and activities for children are also very well available in this particular area. The Doubletree by Hilton Goa also provides the people with several kinds of Indian delicacies along with exotic bridges which further make sure that people will be having the best quality experience in the terms of food and beverages. The Baga Beach and Calangute beach are only 5 km away from the hotel which further very well justifies the central location of the hotel. The hotel is also directly opposite to the Saturday night market and the Dabolim airport is only 45 km away from here which further enhances the overall experience of the people and make this option highly preferable by the international tourists.

Following are some of the top-notch quality facilities provided by this particular hotel that make sure that people will be able to have a highly enriched experience:

The Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Goa is located very nearby to the club cabana, Saint Michael’s Church, Candolim football ground, Burritos, Tito’s club and several other kinds of things which make this option highly preferable among the people. This hotel is also located very nearby to the railway station, Tiracol Fort, the church of Saint Cajetan, River cruise, Chapora Fort and several other kinds of tourist attractions which is another added advantage of the location of the hotel. The hotel also has one restaurant on site which provides people with the best quality Indian cuisine and is open for lunch as well as dinner for the people. The Doubletree by Hilton hotel Goa also provides the people with various kinds of order facilities in the form of a garden, and terrace, terrace and outdoor furniture. The parking facility is free of cost and there is no need of indulging into any kind of reservation in the whole process. The general services of the hotel which include the shuttle service, TV area, paid Wi-Fi, designated smoking area, packed lunch, family rooms, facility, newspapers, room service are very well perfectly available in this particular hotel. The hotel also is well-known among the people for the entertainment and family services provided by it which make this hotel a very good option whenever the people are visiting the city of Goa with family. The hotel provides the people with child services, board games, DVD, music, indoor play area, children television network and several other kinds of things so that they can enjoy a lot. The activities like cooking class, classes about local culture, theme-based dinner, bike trips, walking trips, diving, library, table tennis, billiards, children’s playground, games room, fishing, cycling are very well available in this particular hotel but some of the activities are available for additional charges only. The cleaning services which include the daily housekeeping, ironing, dry cleaning, laundry, trouser press are also available in this particular property. The pool and business facilities which include the fitness, sun umbrellas, beach chairs, beach towels, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, kids pool are very well available in this particular area. The accessibility feature of the hotel is also top-notch in nature and provide the people with the complete facility of the lower bathroom sink, higher-level toilets, toilet with grab rails and wheelchair accessibility in the whole premises which further make sure that in case anybody is travelling with some of the disabled people then they will not be having any kind of issue in the whole state. The food and drinking items include kids friendly buffet, special diet menu, snack bar, breakfast, bar, restaurant, wine and champagne, bottled water, fruits, chocolate, cookies, on-site coffee house and several other kinds of things for the people so that they can enjoy a lot. The Wi-Fi is also available in all the areas and the cost of this particular hotel in terms of Wi-Fi is Rs.400 per 24 hours. The Doubletree by Hilton Goa also pays proper attention to the safety and security of the people which is the main reason that there is the proper installation of the fire extinguishers, CCTV outside and in common areas, smoking alarms, security alarms, 24 hours security and safety deposit box so that people do not have any kind of fear in their mind throughout their stay.

The city of Goa is a very great tourist attraction will further make sure that it is home to several kinds of tourists every single day. Hence, the city also comes with various kinds of hotel options for the people which ultimately become the best possible option is to be considered at the time of analysing be accommodation. But going with the option of Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Goa is considered to be a very wisest decision because of the top-notch quality facilities and services provided by it. Hence, in case any of the individuals are highly interested in avail all the above-mentioned services at very genuine prices then they must go with the option of booking the room to this particular hotel to have the best possible experience in Goa city.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

