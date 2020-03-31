How to Install Insulation in Existing Homes

Many Australian homes are underinsulated; chances are yours might be too. If you suspect your insulation isn’t working as efficiently as it used to be, or if you’re not sure your home ever had insulation installed, it might be time to think about fixing the problem. Over time, insulation becomes less effective at preventing heat flow, which means you could be paying more for your electricity bills than you need to.

When & how to install wall insulation

The best time to install wall insulation is during building or renovation because this is when the wall cavity is most accessible. Wall insulation can be installed by a professional, or you can do it yourself. When attempting a DIY, make sure you take the necessary safety measures such as wearing gloves, glasses and dust mask.

The process of installing wall insulation involves pressing batts between the timber joists of the wall, with special care to ensure there are no gaps. Batts should not be compressed or this can compromise their ability to resist heat flow. While batts come pre-cut to fit most Aussie homes, you can easily cut them to help fit awkward spaces, or to work around electrical wiring and plumbing.

Best types of wall insulation

Wall insulation batts are typically made from glasswool, earthwool, polyester or rockwool.

Glasswool

Also known as fibreglass, glass wool is made from recycled glass materials and is the most common type of insulation used. It is easy to install and transport because of its high compressive properties.

Earthwool

Earthwool Insulation is a type of glass wool product, manufactured by Knauf. Thanks to innovative advanced technologies, Earthwool Insulation has nearly none of the itchiness usually associated with traditional glass wool products. Furthermore, Earthwool Insulation contains no formaldehyde or artificial colours, and is a popular choice for those looking for a more environmentally friendly option.

Polyester

Made from recycled plastic bottles, polyester products don’t have any breathable fibres or itchiness. They are soft to touch, easy to handle and convenient for DIY installations. Polyester is particularly ideal for people with asthma or other dust allergies.

Rockwool

Rockwool Insulation is made from crushed rocks and has very impressive fire ratings. It is non-combustible, doesn’t produce toxic smoke and will help stop the spread of flames in the cas of a fire.

Choosing the right R-Value for your walls

Whatever product you choose to insulate your walls with, it’s important that you make sure you are getting the right R-value for your home. The R-value of an insulation product indicates how effective it is at resisting heat flow; the higher the R-value, the more effective it is and the more energy savings you will experience.

At Pricewise Insulation, we recommend upgrading to the highest R-value your budget allows for in order to get the maximum energy savings possible. The Building Code of Australia has regulations about the minimum R-value you should use, depending on where you live. For wall insulation, we recommend a minimum of R2.0 for places such as Perth, Brisbane and northern NSW, and a minimum of R2.5 for cooler climates such as Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

