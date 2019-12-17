How to Manage Drum Rooms that Should Be Insulated for Sound?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Forming a band can be really fun if you have the right people and for some, it can mean another source of income. The biggest problem is to start because you will need the right equipment. Most players will buy an instrument first and then think about upgrading the equipment. But, your neighbors might be annoyed if you don’t have soundproof walls. The worst thing is to play if you live in a building but even in a house, others that live there will want to have their privacy. There is a lot of information online where you can learn more about it.

Difference between Soundproof and Sound Absorption

As the same says, soundproof rooms don’t let any amount of sound outside. An issue for some people is that they are too expensive to build. If you really want to invest in your practice room, try making a budget and check out all the options you have online. In most cases, you won’t need it to be fully silent.

Your neighbors will be happy if you reduce the sound to an acceptable degree. Something that is interesting is that a drummer can generate around 110 to 120dB when playing strong. But, if they don’t hit as hard as they can, only 10dB less, the amount of sound someone will hear outside will be split into half. This means that you don’t need to complete make the room silent, only a small amount will be enough.

Sealing the Gaps

Something you can try now at home is to play a song and check for the gaps in the room that can be sealed. This is the cheapest option you can think of which won’t benefit you too much when it comes to playing drums but it will make a difference. Places you can check include air vents, windows and doors.

Doors inside the home usually don’t have any sealing materials. Even a small amount of space is enough for sound to travel through. Weatherstrip tape is one of the products that can help you out here but you can place anything that will stop the air going in and out. The tape is the best option because other products might be too big which ends up blocking the door. Read more about it here: https://www.familyhandyman.com/walls/how-to-soundproof-a-room/

Products Commonly Used for Noise Reduction

Most of the products can be found online like acoustical foam that is glued or nailed to the walls but it is also expensive compared to other items. It’s not recommended to use used foam because it absorbs odors so you need to be careful. If you are determined to play drums, you should consider placing extra insulation. There are also special types of carpets like shag carpet that absorb sound.

A great tip is to buy 20″ or more squares instead of one big piece so you can replace it easier or move to another room. People that go with this method use nails to place the piece on the walls because gluing can be expensive to repair. Another option is to get egg crate mattress pads from a nearby discount store. It is similar to the carpet so make sure you cut it down to smaller pieces so it will be easier to place on the wall.

Most of the methods mentioned are easy to get and better than buying fabric furniture pads or heavy drapes or blankets. The type you choose will depend on the area you live in and on the insulation you have. You should ask a friend for advice that lives in the area and plays an instrument. You can find these products on large retail websites like Amazon, eBay or Aliexpress.

How Much It Costs?

The cost will depend on the material you use but if you hire a company to do it for you, the most popular option is textured wall panels. For an average room, you will pay around $200 to $300 for professional labor, $150 to $250 for new materials and around $50 if some specialized tools will be needed. They won’t include in the price when something like removing insulation needs to be done.

Most owners spend from $1000 to $2000 depending on the room size. The price will depend on the location of the project, experience of the company and quality of materials. Before they start working on your project, make sure you get receive a signed quote. The process lasts one day and one person can do it on their own if they have the experience and if there isn’t any additional work to be done. Read more on this website.

Pros and Cons of Soundproof Rooms

There are more advantages that you will have by investing in a soundproof room then disadvantages. You won’t have anyone bothering you while you play your favorite instrument or listening to your favorite song. An important part of it is that you will clearly hear the sound which will only improve your listening skills.

It will help you when it is time to study if you are a student or if you use it as a place for work. The place will also be warmer because of the insulation most of these materials provide. Because it will be more peaceful, it can improve mental health. The disadvantages include the cost and small room for proper lightning. If you plan to make money on it, you will have to invest in it.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

