HOW TO OVERCOME THE FEAR OF DRIVING

The fear of driving doesn’t have an official name yet, but it is still there. A lot of people feel this fear and at different levels. Some just develop a mild fear and some might even get scared if they are asked to sit in the car. Some people are only afraid of certain driving situations such as driving on the freeway or driving in a storm.

This might have been because you saw an accident that created this deep-rooted fear in your mind or maybe you were part of an accident that changed your way of thinking about driving. It could also be because there is some other type of fear that is showing itself in this form like claustrophobia or any other. One of the things that most people think is that they are not ready for the driving experience. Maybe they didn’t get an instructor that they trusted, or maybe the driving lessons didn’t go according to their plan, and they came out thinking that they are the worst drivers. When you do your research and contact an exceptional school like EzLicence driving lessons, become a breeze, and you come out of it feeling confident and ready to tackle anything in your path.

Some Related Phobias

Like we mentioned earlier in the article, there are other phobias that are closely attached to the fear of driving. These might be the reason for your aggravated condition, and knowing them can help you in coming over your fear of driving and gaining the freedom to go wherever you want, whenever you want. These could be:

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is commonly associated with the fear of driving. It is the fear of being trapped when some sudden and unavoidable attack occurs. This fear stops you from getting into situations where there is a risk of threats. This basically means that if you think an accident might occur when you drive your car, this fear will make you stay out of the car. This could be anything from roadside accidents to driving on bridges, through tunnels, or driving on long and deserted roads.

Claustrophobia

Sometimes the reason why you are feeling fear of driving is because of claustrophobia. Claustrophobia is the fear of closed spaces. It can easily be triggered inside the car. It doesn’t only occur when you are driving; it can also occur when you are a passenger. But being the driver can aggravate the condition sometimes. Similarly, if you are driving in the cold and have all your windows closed, this too can bring about an attack of claustrophobia. If you keep your window open, even just a little bit, it can really help in the situation. The feeling of fresh air hitting your face works wonders with it.

Performance Anxiety

We all know that driving a car is a major responsibility. Especially in times like these when there is a lot of traffic as well as dangerous drivers on the road. You are not only responsible for your own safety, but also for the safety of your passengers. Performance anxiety issues are faced by people who are not confident about their driving abilities and think that they might end up hurting themselves and others due to a lack of skills.

Overcoming Fear of Driving

If you do have any of the phobias mentioned above or you are just afraid of getting behind the wheel, it is best to consult an expert. If these conditions are left untreated, they might worsen over time and become the cause of other problems and disorders that you might have to deal with for a long time. There are a whole lot of options for you out there that include:

Individual therapy sessions

Seminars

Exposure activities

Driving classes and more.

Use positive affirmations

One of the most basic things that you need to do is to tell yourself positive things about your driving and what you can do. These positive statements might include:

I am a careful driver, and I always drive within the speed limit.

Driving is a common task, and I can do it well.

I always drive in an alert state and take care.

I don’t need to drive fast. I can get to where I want to go by following the speed limits.

I don’t switch lanes at the last moment. I will be better off doubling back rather than taking a risk.

I have planned this journey from start to finish. I am well prepared.

Even though I am a passenger, I can control my reactions to riding in the car. If I feel uncomfortable at any time, I can ask the driver to pull over.

These affirmations can go a long way for you.

Using Exposure Therapy

Living in fear is never a good option. The best possible thing to do is to confront your fear. If you have been avoiding driving in fear that something might happen then that is exactly what you need to do to get over it. Exposure therapy is one of the best ways to get surefire results and get over your fear. Just make sure that you know all the relaxation techniques before you put yourself in a situation. Exposure therapy is a great way because you are in a controlled situation that you can immediately exit if you feel the need.

Ride with drivers you trust

If you find that driving is too much of a fear factor for you, then you can try getting into the car as a passenger. Get used to the environment and the surroundings before you take on more responsibilities. Just make sure that the driver that you choose is someone that you can rely on. The driver needs to be someone who will drive with the utmost care, and you are comfortable with them. Anything less and your technique of reducing your driving fear might hit back and have opposite results. Take it one step at a time. Maybe drive around the block once in the beginning and then keep increasing the distance as you go along. Don’t go straight to the highway. Start out by sitting in the backseat and then after some time, make your way to the front. Sitting beside the driver might be more stressful than what you can handle in the beginning.

Commit to learning how to drive

Driving schools and instructors are not just for beginners. They are also available for people who haven’t driven in a long time and want to brush up their driving skills. They are also there to help people who want to overcome their performance anxiety issues or any other issues that are the result of not being a good driver.

Consider working with a driving school instructor

You might find out that the reason why you were feeling performance anxiety or the fear of driving is because of your instructor. Maybe you didn’t trust him that much, or maybe there was some other issue. Changing your instructor can also benefit you in learning how to drive.

CONCLUSION

The fear of driving doesn’t affect you just when you are driving, and it also spreads to other aspects of your life. If you have professional assistance, you can easily overcome this fear and stop being a prisoner to it.

