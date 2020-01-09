Tips to Pack a Healthy Lunch for Work

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If one of your new year’s resolutions is to start eating healthier at work, this article teaches you exactly what you can do to bring the best healthy lunch to work and stay true to your resolution.

Essentials: Lunch Box & a Bottle

The essentials of a packed lunch begin with what kind of a lunchbox you choose. It would be best if you opt for a thermal lunchbox or a waterproof bag and containers that do not choke. It is a smart choice to go for a lunch box size where you can fit enough food, so you don’t stay hungry.

A reusable bottle of water is also essential. Drink bottles can help you stay hydrated, and also keep track of the total water you drink during the day. Moreover, it can limit any waste of plastic against the environment and also help you avoid the temptation of buying high sugary drinks available in stores and vending machines.

Keep it cool

If there is no refrigerator in your office where you can store your food, you can consider buying a cold bag. Use it during the day, and when you get home in the afternoon, put it in the freezer so that it is ready and well frozen the next morning.

Plan a little and think about when it is better to prepare your lunch, the night before or in the morning before leaving. Ideally, it would help if you prepared it at night as it helps save time.

Plan the Menu

You can plan the menu and visit the supermarket afterward. All you need is an hour or two to prepare food for the whole week, and you are all set.

The ideal menu has a serving of protein, such as chicken, tuna, turkey, beans plus a portion of carbohydrates, and some vegetables. It is essential to add simple carbohydrates, along with vitamins and proteins to your lunch menu. Carbohydrates give you a boost of energy and don’t let you be exhausted after lunch.

If you are into delicious salads, use a paper towel on top of the vegetables before closing the lunch box to keep the salad fresh.

Ideally, you should bring along some snacks for mid-morning cravings. If you get hungry between lunch and dinner, you can have something like fruits, nuts, or raw vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, or jicamas. This plan can surely help you eat healthy during the day.

Learn what colleagues have planned

Find colleagues who bring their food to work and have them share their ideas about the food they like to prepare for lunch and tips that have helped them eat better during the day. If possible, eat outside the office to take advantage of the fresh air. This helps take a break from long hours of sitting at the desk and looking at your computer.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR HEALTHY EATING AT WORK

These tips for a balanced lunch can easily be integrated into the work routine. Diet planning is important when you think of the nutrients that your body needs. With a well-balanced diet, you not only get to have a healthy lunch but also a tasty one.

TAKE THE TIME TO EAT WELL AND LEAVE YOUR OFFICE

Your break is a break. Certainly, sometimes the day at work is chaotic, but this is precisely the reason why you must get the job done before or after the lunch break. Leave whatever documents you are working on, and enjoy being able to talk to your colleagues, but above all, enjoy what you eat.

FRESH VEGETABLES AND FRUITS, WHOLE GRAINS AND PROTEIN FOODS WILL GIVE YOU A BOOST OF ENERGY

During a hard day at work, your brain is running at full speed. So it needs a lot of energy. With whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, you should make sure that you have enough to hold onto inside you. Of course, be careful not to eat too many whole wheat products. It is enough to find a good balance between vegetables and proteins.

INCORPORATE PROTEIN INTO YOUR DIET

Protein is the star, but it is nothing without the complex carbohydrates found in whole grain products. Yes, they are a vital source of energy, but it is essential to eat a good portion of protein at lunch. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that carbohydrates tend to tire us out while proteins keep you alert. Chickpeas, lentils, or protein flakes, for example, are a good source of protein.

Do you go to the gym during your lunch break? If so, then make yourself a protein shake. It will perfectly complement your meal.

DRINK ENOUGH WATER!

Water is an elixir of a healthy life. If your body doesn’t get enough water, it is not able to perform several metabolic processes. It is, therefore, essential to drink between 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day.

If drinking plain water bothers you, don’t hesitate to add ginger, lemon, or mint it.

PREPARE YOUR MEAL BEFORE FOR THE NEXT DAY

Take some time in the evening to prepare your lunch. Many recipes can make your meal ready in as little as 20 minutes or less. After a night in the fridge in an airtight container, your meal will stay fresh.

Our advice: To save time, you can also prepare an extra portion of your dinner. Soups, for example, can be frozen within a few hours. All you have to do is warm it, and you have a healthy lunch in no time.

HEALTHY SNACKS FOR THE OFFICE

We all are aware of the little cravings one can have in the middle of the afternoon. So that you don’t have to rush to a chocolate bar, listed below are some healthy snacks that you can easily consume.

To wake up your brain: Nuts & Berries will give you essential proteins for your muscles. This makes you active for a long time.

Vitamin bomb: Crunchy Fruits and Veggies are the perfect snacks. You can also cut them into little pieces and add them to your salad or in your muesli.

Fruit bar: If you want a bar for lunch, then go for a paleo bar. It is super fruity and nourishing with an excellent nutty taste.

Conclusion

With these tips, you can always pack your lunch, given that it is completely healthy and delicious. It is not always possible to take food to work. Sometimes you will have a client or friend with whom you have a lunch planned. In such a case, you should only pack healthy snacks. Most often, this kind of diet can get heavy on the budget, so make sure you have everything planned.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

