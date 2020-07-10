How to Rent a Car to Travel to NYC?

Let’s suppose that you live in California. And you have to go on a business trip to New York. You know that you will hold meetings in different parts of the city. In addition, you want to see local attractions located both in the city and outside it.

In this situation, the best solution would be to make an inquiry like «car rental NYC near me». Otherwise, skip the search and address RealCar’s rental service straight away. It provides premium vehicles in the Big Apple and delivers them right to the doorsteps of their customers. Booking is carried out directly from their site, which is very convenient and fast. A user can choose from rental Jaguar F type, BMW, Porsche, Range Rover, or Mercedes.

Why We Don’t Recommend Using Public Transport

Despite a relatively high level of public transport development in the United States, it has some drawbacks that can complicate your business trip.

Taxi. There are many of them, especially in megacities. Another thing is that taxi drivers are often immigrants who are not fluent in English. Navigating in a metropolis is also not their strong point. Separately, it is worth highlighting taxi prices, which can be quite high.

Metro. It is a quick way to get to a required place, enjoying a low cost of the trip. But it comes with disadvantages like dirt and theft.

Buses. This is the most comfortable form of public transport with inexpensive tickets. However, you need to align your route with that of a bus.

Car rental is not the cheapest pleasure, but you get a necessary level of comfort and presentableness while being free to plan your route as you wish.

Little Secrets of Car Rental

Book a car directly from the company, not from intermediaries. You will save from 10 to 30 per cent of the rental cost. Make sure the car is insured. Carefully read all necessary documents (rental agreement, etc.).

Car rental from RealCar – the key to freedom and comfort! Enjoy it!

