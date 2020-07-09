Digital Nod CEO Karishhma Mago on Women Entrepreneurship

Beyoncé has rightly said it in her song that women run the world! There are major corporates across the globe today that are led by women. Take, for instance, Arianna Huffington, the Pulitzer prize winner is one of the most impactful and successful entrepreneurs. Often cited as China’s Oprah, Yang Lan is an example of another woman behind one of the world’s largest media networks, Sun Media. And how can we forget J.K. Rowling, the mastermind who built an empire by giving life to the fictional character, Harry Potter.

Various studies suggest that women make better entrepreneurs than men. We recently had a chance to speak about women entrepreneurship with Karishhma Mago, founder, and CEO of Digital Nod. In a matter of a few years, Karishhma has made a name for herself in the world of business, particularly digital marketing.

Karishhma shares that she has always had the flair and intellect for entrepreneurship while growing up. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Warwick. Her journey began in London, where she worked as an investment banker. In due course, her dream of establishing a digital marketing agency soon came into being. As someone who has witnessed the industry being dominated by male entrepreneurs, Karishhma shares, “Today, we live in a world where women stand equally with men. Be it in business or any other sphere of life. Gender diversification is the need of the hour, and numerous studies suggest that women entrepreneurs make great business leaders.”

Having started in 2014, Karishhma has leveled up both her businesses, Facilius Inc. as well as Digital Nod. Karishhma has set her foot in the industry and garnered the attention of high-profile clients from different corners of the world. She’s found success in catering to big corporates and billionaires, resolving problems that others fail to address in this ever-evolving digital industry. Karishhma shares, “Women are better task managers than men, which makes them better business leaders.”

Karishhma shares that though her company has witnessed a 3x growth in the past nine months, she’s set her goal at $15 million in revenue by 2023. “Perseverance is the key to success and planning is the only way to execute the route,” she adds, “on the other hand, venturing into troubled waters and taking challenges head-on, is what sets you apart.” With an entrepreneurial spirit like this, the young mompreneur shares an anecdote from the past when her company was once challenged to gain 100k followers on Instagram in a week. The result of her grit and her team’s passion helped them attain the target in the stipulated period.

Talking about her entrepreneurial success, Karishhma shares, “When you’re running a business, your work becomes your life. Your primary goal becomes to deliver on your targets. Having a strong purpose in life can help you achieve whatever you want in life, and women entrepreneurs are largely driven by a greater purpose.”

