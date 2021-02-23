In order to protect the environment, many people have begun to make the switch from fast fashion to more sustainable options. This is an excellent move, especially when it comes to kids’ clothing.

Children tend to outgrow their outfits at an astounding pace, especially once they hit their growth spurt. As a result, many of their old clothes end up in landfill sites despite being worn just a few times.

If you’re interested in making the switch from fast fashion over to sustainable clothing, you’re in the right place because we’ve got an excellent set of tips listed below to get you started:

1. Go for Minimalism

Minimalism is based on the idea that less is more. By embracing minimalist fashion, you will find yourself buying a smaller amount of clothing items for the child in your life.

All too often, we are tempted to buy matching sets of shirts and pants, or skirts and blouses, for our kids. This ends up with us purchasing a whole lot more clothes than are actually needed, solely for the sake of fashion.

Shopping for minimalist outfits will, for example, allow you to pair the same set of pants with multiple shirts. This is because the pants will have a design that’s neutral enough to allow them to be paired with all kinds of tops without you having to worry about whether or not the two match.

For example, you could invest in a single pair of black jeans for your child and watch them wear them with three different shirt styles. This reduces the number of clothes they’ll need while ensuring they’ll still look and feel fashionable.

Minimalist clothes are generally neutral in color, allowing them to be paired with any other article of clothing. They are also cut from versatile fabrics that can be easily mixed and matched with other clothing materials.

2. Opt for Organic Fabric

Did you know that all-natural fabrics take a lesser toll on the environment to produce than artificial clothing materials?

For example, linen, which is made from flax, demands less water to produce than cotton. Once you’re done wearing a linen outfit, you can send it off to a recycling plant, where the fabric will be converted into compost or paper. How great is that?

Hemp is another brilliant example. This type of fabric comes from hemp plants which don’t need to be sprayed with as much fertilizer as the cotton plant, for example. This helps reduce their toll on the environment, making them a much better choice to go for when looking for sustainable fabrics for your child to wear.

Other material options include organic wool, silk, cashmere, and lyocell.

3. Second-Hand Outfits

If you’re looking to shop sustainable, there’s no better place to go than your local second-hand store. The best thing about shopping for preloved clothes is that you can get a set of excellent outfits for a fraction of the price while supporting the environment, too!

The lower price factor is particularly excellent because children outgrow their clothes remarkably fast, which means that they need to buy new ones every few months. Buying new clothes this often would burn a hole in your pocket. So, it’s better to opt for second-hand clothes, instead.

The only potential drawback of shopping preloved is your child being unable to find their size in an article they like. But, apart from that, shopping for preloved clothes is one of the best decisions your child and you can make!

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many excellent ways to shop for sustainable kids clothing. By shopping sustainable, you are not only helping to protect the environment by yourself but teaching your children how to care for their planet, too! Click here to shop sustainable today.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

