How To Shower The Right Way

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Showering might seem like the easiest and most familiar thing – even children can shower themselves. However, have you ever wondered if you have been doing it right? Or if there is a way to properly take a shower?

Bathing is simply washing with water and soap, to clean off any dirt and sweat accumulated throughout the day, and seems like an easy feat. Practicing good hygiene is important to keep yourself healthy and away from the germs that have stuck onto your skin. Though easy as it may seem, there are various tips and tricks in order to make your baths more efficient, ensuring you maximize your time spent in the shower. For the best showering experience, visit https://victoriaplum.com/category/bathroom-suites.

Taking a shower: What to do

Despite the common unspoken consensus of showering every day, you actually need not shower every day, which can be better for your skin if you take fewer showers each week. This is especially during the winter season, where the air is dryer, and hence you sweat less. Most of the time, showering every day is just a source of comfort for people to feel clean and comfortable.No matter you shower every day or less than that, here are some tips on how you can efficiently and productively spend your time in the shower:

Manage the temperature of the shower. The water should not be too hot or cold as it can be damaging to your skin. Instead, skin specialists recommend the water to be slightly warm for a comfortable shower. Rinse your skin. Rinsing your body before applying any soap can help to remove the excess dirt and sweat off your skin before attempting to clean them with soap. This can help to make your soaping process more efficient at removing the residual dirt Applying soap. Use a loofah or a wash sponge to apply body soap to your body. You should start washing from your neck and shoulders downwards to the rest of your body. Be sure not to forget to wash your legs and between your toes too. Rinse again. Rinse off the soap with water to ensure that you are not drying your skin with the residual soap. Over soaping can cause your skin to become dry and flaky over time. Shampoo your hair. Use a quarter-sized amount of shampoo and lather your hair, placing focus on your scalp and the nape of your neck. You need not worry about getting shampoo on the ends of your hair as it will be infused and also cleanse the rest of it. Conditioning. Place a dollop of conditioner on your palm and spread through your hair, this time focusing on the ends of your hair. Make sure that every strand is properly coated with the conditioner to ensure that your hair will remain soft after the shower. Final rinse. Use the warm or cool water for giving your hair and body one final rinse. This will help to ensure that the conditioner is contained in your hair and also promotes blood circulation throughout your body to refresh yourself before stepping out of the shower. Moisturize your body. Use a towel to dry yourself before applying moisturizers, and use it right after your shower to seal the hydration into the skin.

Taking a bath: What to do

Taking a bath is different from taking a shower, and could give you more comfort and relaxation than that from a shower.

Rinse your skin. Take a quick shower to remove any excess dirt from your body before you enter the bathtub. This will help to keep your bath water cleaner for the rest of your bath. Clean your bathtub. Nobody would want a bath in a dirty tub. Use a towel or cloth to wipe down your tub, and remove any residues of soap or stray hairs that might have stuck onto the sides of the walls. Fill your tub. Fill the tub with lukewarm water and not hot water which can burn your skin. Water which is just slightly hot could cause your skin to become dry after the bath. Use your hand or leg to test out the temperature of the water to ensure that it is suitable for you. Soap your body. Once the water temperature is appropriate, use a loofah to lather soap on your body, paying attention not to over-exfoliate your skin which can cause damage to your skin and cause it to tear. It is good to keep the habit of washing your body at the start of your bath as your skin will become softer as your bath goes. Washing your hair. It is not crucial to wash your hair every time you take a bath, but when you do, you will want to start with shampoo, focusing on reaching into the scalp area and the nape of your neck. Then, use some water from the bath to wash down the shampoo, or you could use your showerhead for more ease. Conditioning. After shampoo, condition your hair carefully with a focus on the ends of your hair and not your scalp. Ensure that the conditioner is properly spread throughout each strand, and when you’re down you can use cool water to rinse off the conditioner to seal the conditioner in your hair. Drying yourself. When you are finished with your bath, use a towel to dry yourself and use a moisturizer to lock the hydration in your skin.

What not to do

Once you have mastered the art of showering, here are some mistakes that you should take note of to not repeat it during your shower:

Using water that is too hot. Using water that is too hot for your skin regularly can cause damage to your skin and cause it to dry up over time. Over exfoliating your skin. Do not scrub your body too vigorously to remove the dirt off your body. Doing so can result in dry and damaged skin Do not forget about the facial wash. It can be convenient to use body wash to wash your face, however, the skin on your face is more delicate than you think, and body wash is simply too harsh. Use an appropriate facial wash that is suitable for your skin to cleanse your face properly. Don’t forget to wash your face regularly other than during the shower. Replace your loofah. Many times people can forget about washing their loofahs or even take the steps to keep it clean. Your loofah should be kept clean and dry after using them in the shower. Improper maintenance can cause bacteria to build up and grow in your loofah which can be off-putting and bad for your skin, making them prone to infections.

Conclusion

Make sure to follow these tips to ensure that you have a clean and comfortable body after a shower!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

