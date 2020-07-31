If you’ve recently been on the hunt for a new job, then you know how much work it takes. Sometimes you feel as if it’s a full-time job just looking for a new one!

Feeling disorganized and overwhelmed with information is completely normal.

After all, you’re juggling applying to several different companies. It’s common if sometimes you blank on who it is you heard back from recently.

But you don’t have to stress over which company is which and when you applied. The solution is simple: Stay organized right from the get-go!

The seven tips in this article should help aid you as you strive to improve your job organization skills. And when you stay organized, you’ll know how to respond when a potential employer reaches out to you.

Hey, the more techniques you have to score a dream job, the better!

1. Make a Spreadsheet

How on earth are you going to keep track of the company you applied for, let alone their email and website?

If you’re only applying for a few jobs, it’ll be easy to recall the details. But if you plan to apply to several (and you should!), you’ll need an effective way to keep track of everything.

Setting up a spreadsheet can save you a big headache because all the details will be there for you to see.

Use a spreadsheet to your advantage and allow it to be your brain. You’ll be thankful you made one when you’re trying to recall a job you applied for a week before.

If you recently heard back from the employer, you’ll be able to pull up their information in a jiffy. Seeing the company details and job listing will help jog your memory.

Have a log of positions, contact information, and notes about the listing, and it’ll help you big time.

2. Use Your Email Calendar to Your Advantage

When you snag a few job interviews, you’ll need a way to keep track of them.

Use a calendar from your primary email to remind yourself of the details. Some of the information may include the date, time, and link to where you’ll have the interview.

If the company sends you a meeting invite, that makes it easy for you! Make sure you sync the invite to the correct email address. Or, link all your emails to the same calendar, and you’ll be good to go!

Doing this will ensure you stay organized. You’ll know exactly what days and times you’ll be having an interview.

3. Keep Track of Your Time

Keeping track of your time has excellent benefits. It helps you learn about your habits and what you can do to be more productive.

Of course, it’s essential to take breaks between tasks, but if you’re taking too many — it could become a problem.

Or, you might have the opposite problem of spending too much time on a specific task.

For example, you could be taking too much time agonizing over a cover letter.

Or, you’re bookmarking too many jobs without making time to apply to them.

There are a lot of ways you may not be using the time to your advantage. Start time tracking to learn your habits and stay on task.

4. Tap Your Existing Contacts

Do you have a list of people you’ve networked with and their contact information?

Another way to stay on top of your job search is by having your contact info in one central location.

You can keep your contact information on the same spreadsheet you use to keep track of job listings. That way, everything will be in the same location on your computer.

Reach out to past contacts every once in a while to see if they know of any job openings.

You never know if they know of a new job listing that would be a good fit for you!

5. Limit the Amount of Jobs You Apply to in a Short Period

Most of the time, your chances of getting an interview are higher if you apply to more jobs.

But if you apply to too many, you could get overwhelmed. You’ll accumulate too much on your plate if you hear back from more than one company at once.

So still apply for work, but stay focused on the ones you care about. In other words, don’t apply to every job listing that looks appealing just for the sake of applying.

It’s essential to narrow your job search down to positions that align with your career goals.

That way, you won’t hear back from a company about a job that doesn’t fit your specifications.

6. Jot Down Quick Notes on Your Phone

If you’re a busy person on the go (like most of us), use your cell phone to take notes.

Most job sites, such as Indeed, have apps which make it easy to bookmark jobs that look appealing.

While you’re standing in line or have some free time while waiting for a friend, open a job app. You can bookmark and type in some notes about a position that interests you!

And if you hear back from a company or find an appealing listing, make a note of it. That way, when you get back home, you can add it to your spreadsheet.

7. Set Up a Job Alert System

Most job sites have alerts you can set up. If there’s a specific type of position you’re looking for, you should be able to enter the criteria.

After it pulls up the type of listings you’re interested in, set up your email preferences. The site should give you an option to opt into them, emailing you when specific jobs are available.

Be sure to record the information about potential jobs you want to apply for in your spreadsheet.

And, remember which job listing sites you’ve been looking at for jobs.

Having a list of your favorite job sites so you can remember which alerts are set up will also be helpful.

In Conclusion

Applying for new jobs takes a lot of time, and it’s in your best interest to stay organized throughout your search.

If you start applying without keeping track of the details, you’re going to be in trouble. Trying to backtrack and figure out where the listing came from and the company’s details will only leave you frazzled.

Follow these tips on how to stay organized, and your job hunt should be a success!

Organization is a fantastic way to keep everything in one location. Stay on track, and you’ll achieve the job you want — and deserve!

Amber Smith is the Leasing Manager at Catalyst Houston. With over seven years of experience at luxury apartment communities, this Houston native has true pride in her city and understands why Catalyst is the perfect place to call home.

