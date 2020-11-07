How to watch Arizona State vs. USC football on TV, live stream

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Arizona State vs. #20 USC: Pac-12 college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Pac-12 is back this weekend with the Arizona State Sun Devils facing the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon from the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Arizona State is bringing back head coach Herm Edwards to his third season and they’ve improved every year he’s been there, maybe this is the year they make a big jump in the conference.

USC will have Kedon Slovis under center this year as they look to improve on their 7-2 record of last year. They welcome back head coach Clay Helton for his fifth season with hopes of a Pac-12 championship

This should be a fantastic Pac 12 matchup, don’t miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

Arizona State vs. #20 USC

When: Saturday, November 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (4K)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: This will be the first game for both teams and we won’t know for a couple of weeks how the Pac 12 will shake out. Herm Edwards always coaches his team well against USC and they could upset the Trojans, so take the points with Arizona State in this one.

Who’s Playing

Arizona State @ No. 22 USC

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-4 against the USC Trojans since September of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at noon ET Nov. 7 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to kick off their 2020 seasons. ASU was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 8-5.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 123.2 on average (bottom 88%). To make matters even worse for ASU, USC was sixth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 335.8 on average.

The ASU sideline is surely aware that they’re the underdogs in this one. We’ll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad. USC vs. Arizona State: watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

