How to watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech football on TV, live stream

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The undefeated and ranked #25 Liberty Flames look to remain perfect this week as the head to Blacksburg to take on the 4-2 Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon.

Liberty has been a bit of a surprise in 2020, but this will be their biggest challenge by a large margin. The only Power 5 squad the Flames have defeated is the Syracuse Orange, one of the worst teams in the nation. Liberty is averaging 38 points per game, and they also don’t give up a ton either, allowing more than 30 points just twice this season. The ground game for the Flames is their best path forward, with running back Malik Willis racking up close to 500 yards and six scores through six weeks. Defensively they like to take the ball away too, with eight total turnovers. That will be key against a VT offense that has six turnovers on the season.

The Hokies have a top-20 scoring offense averaging 38 points per game as well, but it came against a much better schedule . The team’s ground offense has been fantastic, with close to 2,000 yards on the season and 6.4 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns. The defense struggles a bit more in terms of points allowed, but they take the ball away a whole lot. Through six games they’ve forced 11 turnovers, eight of which were interceptions.

Who’s Playing

No. 25 Liberty @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Liberty 6-0; Virginia Tech 4-2

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Liberty is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Flames made easy work of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago and carried off a 56-35 win. QB Malik Willis was a one-man wrecking crew for Liberty, passing for six TDs and 345 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 97 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Willis this season.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisville Cardinals last week, winning 42-35. Virginia Tech’s QB Hendon Hooker did his thing and accumulated 183 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 68 yards. Hooker ended the game strong with a streak of ten complete passes.

Liberty is the clear underdog, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 6-0 and the Hokies to 4-2. Liberty has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38 points per game. We’ll see if Virginia Tech can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field — Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $53.96

Odds

The Hokies are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.Virginia Tech vs. Liberty: watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

