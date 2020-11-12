Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>How to watch The Masters 2020 live stream for free, 2020 Masters TV coverage
Live Streaming

How to watch The Masters 2020 live stream for free, 2020 Masters TV coverage

12 Nov 2020
670
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 99

Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack looking to breakthrough at Augusta National, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm remains one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka as well.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.


Thursday action was halted shortly after it began due to inclement weather; however, play restarted three hours later around 10:20 a.m. ET. How that will affect the completion of Round 1 play remains to be seen.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern
Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:39 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Amen Corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com
* Authentication required on the mobile app or connected devices
Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

https://filmdaily.co/sports/watch-the-masters-2020-live-reddit-stream-augusta-national/

https://filmdaily.co/sports/masters-tournament-golf/

https://programminginsider.com/masters-2020-golf-tournament-live-reddit-free-stream-hd-tv-schedule-how-to-watch-tiger-woods-and-more/

https://programminginsider.com/the-masters-golf-2020-live-reddit-streaming-free-how-to-watch-2020-masters-tournament-online-%e0%a5%a4-tee-times-day-1-to-4-tv-channel-golf-coverage/

The Masters Golf 2020 Live Reddit Streaming FREE: How to watch 2020 Masters Tournament Online । Tee Times, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, golf coverage – Programming Insider

2020 Masters Tournament golf Live Free Reddit Streams: How to watch The 84th Masters Tournament Online । Tiger Woods, Tee Times, Leaderboard, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, Scores coverage – Film Daily

Masters 2020 Golf Tournament: Live Reddit FREE Stream HD | TV schedule, how to watch, Tiger Woods and more – Programming Insider

The Masters 2020 Live Reddit Stream Free: Tiger Woods, PGA Tournament at Augusta National, Round 1 To 4 Golf Streams – Film Daily

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

Facebook Comments

Vriartuck

Related Articles
Live Streaming

Giants vs Bucs LiveStream Reddit free NFL Monday Night Football Game 2020 Week 8 Online

Vriartuck
New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/2/2020): How to watch Monday Night Football, time, TV channel, free live stream.
Live Streaming

NFL Streams Reddit: Dolphins vs Cardinals live Free updates । NFL schedule and Football TV Coverage

Vriartuck
Cardinals vs Dolphins Live Stream – Reddit: 2020 NFL Week 9 Prediction. The Arizona Cardinals face the Miami Dolphins at
Live Streaming

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch 2020 NFL Week 8

Vriartuck
NFL Patriots vs Bills LiveStream Reddit: Watch NFL week 8 game. The New England Patriots Face Buffalo Bills at 1

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.