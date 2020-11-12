How to watch The Masters 2020 live stream for free, 2020 Masters TV coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack looking to breakthrough at Augusta National, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm remains one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka as well.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.

Thursday action was halted shortly after it began due to inclement weather; however, play restarted three hours later around 10:20 a.m. ET. How that will affect the completion of Round 1 play remains to be seen.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:39 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on the mobile app or connected devices

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

https://filmdaily.co/sports/watch-the-masters-2020-live-reddit-stream-augusta-national/

https://filmdaily.co/sports/masters-tournament-golf/

https://programminginsider.com/masters-2020-golf-tournament-live-reddit-free-stream-hd-tv-schedule-how-to-watch-tiger-woods-and-more/

https://programminginsider.com/the-masters-golf-2020-live-reddit-streaming-free-how-to-watch-2020-masters-tournament-online-%e0%a5%a4-tee-times-day-1-to-4-tv-channel-golf-coverage/

The Masters Golf 2020 Live Reddit Streaming FREE: How to watch 2020 Masters Tournament Online । Tee Times, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, golf coverage – Programming Insider

2020 Masters Tournament golf Live Free Reddit Streams: How to watch The 84th Masters Tournament Online । Tiger Woods, Tee Times, Leaderboard, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, Scores coverage – Film Daily

Masters 2020 Golf Tournament: Live Reddit FREE Stream HD | TV schedule, how to watch, Tiger Woods and more – Programming Insider

The Masters 2020 Live Reddit Stream Free: Tiger Woods, PGA Tournament at Augusta National, Round 1 To 4 Golf Streams – Film Daily

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

