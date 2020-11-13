How to watch the Masters Golf 2020: live stream today’s round in the US

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Even if it is happening seven months later than originally scheduled, the most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived. The 2020 Masters is officially underway, and this year’s event is another star-studded affair at Augusta National Golf Club with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Follow all the action as The Masters gets underway at Augusta National, with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau among the early starters in a packed field.

Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack looking to break through at Augusta National, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory in the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm remains one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka as well.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.

Thursday action was halted shortly after it began due to inclement weather; however, play restarted three hours later around 10:20 a.m. ET. How that will affect the completion of Round 1 play remains to be seen.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:39 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on the mobile app or connected devices

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

Masters purse 2020

The purse at the 2020 Masters will remain the same in 2020: $11.5 million paid out to golfers who make the cut. The first-place finisher will earn $2.07 million in prize money, the same as in 2019.

MORE: Complete betting guide to the 2020 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament odds, picks for 2020

Despite being the defending Masters champion, Woods comes in tied for ninth in odds to win again in 2020: +2700, the same as Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed. World Nos. 1 and 3, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, respectively, are tied for the fourth-best odds, at +1200. Below are the best odds to win the 2020 Masters Tournament:

Bryson Dechambeau (+750)

Jon Rahm (+1100)

Rory McIlroy (+1100)

Dustin Johnson (+1200)

Justin Thomas (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Brooks Koepka (+1800)

Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

Bubba Watson (+2700)

Collin Morikawa (+2700)

Patrick Reed (+2700)

Tiger Woods (+2700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2900)

Webb Simpson (+2900)

Matthew Wolff (+3300)

Tony Finau (+3300)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3700)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3700)

Jordan Spieth (+4100)

Adam Scott (+4200)

Jason Day (+5000)

Justin Rose (+5000)

Louis Oosthuizen (+5000)

Paul Casey (+5000)

Rickie Fowler (+5000)

Scottie Scheffler (+5000)

Sergio Garcia (+5000)

Shane Lowry (+5000)

Sungjae Im (+5000)

Where is the Masters in 2020?

The 2020 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga.

Par: 72

Distance: 7,475 yards

Masters 2020 COVID-19 rules

The final major of the 2020 season will follow the lead of the other majors and play from Augusta National Golf Course without spectators.

“As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in an August statement. “Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.”

Masters past winners

Woods will look to win the Masters Tournament again, becoming the first golfer since himself in 2001-02 to win the tournament in back-to-back seasons. His win in 2019 also gave him the most wins at the course through the 21st century.

Below are the full leaders from every year dating back to 2000:

Year Winner Winner’s share

2019 Tiger Woods $2.07 million

2018 Patrick Reed $1.98 million

2017 Sergio Garcia $1.98 million

2016 Danny Willett $1.8 million

2015 Jordan Spieth $1.8 million

2014 Bubba Watson $1.62 million

2013 Adam Scott $1.44 million

2012 Bubba Watson $1.44 million

2011 Charl Schwartzel $1.44 million

2010 Phil Mickelson $1.35 million

2009 Angel Cabrera $1.35 million

2008 Trevor Immelman $1.35 million

2007 Zach Johnson $1.31 million

2006 Phil Mickelson $1.26 million

2005 Tiger Woods $1.26 million

2004 Phil Mickelson $1.12 million

2003 Mike Weir $1.08 million

2002 Tiger Woods $1.08 million

2001 Tiger Woods $1.08 million

2000 Vijay Singh $828,000

The Masters is the only Major golf tournament to be played at the same venue every year – the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. Usually the tournament gets underway in April, and is the harbinger for golfers all over the world that the new season is, finally, well and truly underway. 2020 is no usual year, though, but now the competition for the fabled Green Jacket is finally here. Make sure you know how to watch The Masters 2020 live stream wherever you are.

UK golf fans can watch The Masters 2020 on Sky Sports or through Now TV. In the US, subscribers to CBS All Access can stream The Masters 2020 final rounds and all sorts more for just $5.99 per month. (Remember to use a VPN when trying to access a live stream away from home in another country.) The first two days are on ESPN+.

When Bryson DeChambeau emerged from Lockdown 1.0, people were amazed at the transformation in his appearance. He had spent the time bulking up and getting stronger – and plenty scoffed. After he left the field for dead at the US Open in September – he finished at six under par, and was the only player in the field in red numbers – they weren’t scoffing any more; and they were worried.

The golfing world is fascinated to see if DeChambeau can overpower Augusta this week. If he does, it may be the sign for the guardians of the game, the R&A and the USPGA, to rein in the power of the pro with equipment changes.

Bryson certainly won’t have things all his own way this week, though, of course. There’s more than one way to plot a golf course, and the very best players in the world (with the exception, sadly, of past winner Sergio Garcia, who has had to stand down with Coronavirus) will be aiming to claim the title won last year by a resurgent Tiger Woods, who won his 15th Major more than a decade after claiming his 14th.

The Augusta National is usually resplendent in spring flowers and a huge crowd. This year it will be different. The flora will be there but not the public – but it will be no less exciting as a test of golf.

The Masters 2020 tees off on Thursday 12th November at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA. Follow our guide to watch all the action from Augusta and pick up a free live stream. The eve of the biggest tournament of the year is finally here, and everybody is getting their final picks in place.

The majors are always impossible to predict because you’re essentially just throwing darts at 25 different guys who are either playing well or have great form at a given course. This is especially true at Augusta National where history matters more than most.

Yet over the years, we have seen the Masters select its winners based on who is the best from tee to green and who makes the fewest big mistakes. It rewards the best ball-strikers — always. That’s why Augusta National is one of the greatest places in the world and why you see champions like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth.

Yes, you have to putt it as well, but consider this incredible stat from Justin Ray about how well the past few champions have hit their irons throughout the week at Augusta National.Source

