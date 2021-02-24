Post Views: 0

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently came out with a statement regarding the logo of the NBA. He believes it needs to get changed and he suggested the likeness of Kobe Bryant get used instead.

Jerry West agrees. In 2017 he said “If they would want to change it, I wish they would.”

If the NBA does in fact change the logo there’s only player deserving of it  and that is Michael Jordan. Who is really going to argue against using the greatest player in NBA history?

As much as Irving wants it. Bryant isn’t likely to happen. In the age of the Me Too movement it definitely will become a distraction for the NBA. What happened in Eagle, Colorado cannot get ignored.

Part of Kobe’s apology pretty much sums up why that is the case “Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this
incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this
encounter.”

What makes it worse were the tactics Kobe’s defense team used in getting the case dropped. It certainly didn’t exonerate him.

Yet the real reason the logo will not change is simple. Money. West doesn’t get paid any royalties for his likeness being used. So if the logo changes to someone else it means the NBA will have to pay.

On social media here were some reactions to the suggestion.

 

