Indonesians are now among the largest users of digital media globally

As you are reading this writing, I believe that somehow you are connected to online/digital marketing. Either you may have an online business or you are acting as a digital marketer for any digital asset.

For digital assets like niche websites, products selling websites, digital products like an online course, or any other digital presence digital marketing is necessary.

What is digital marketing?

As per Wikipedia, Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones, and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. If you understand this definition, you already gathered some experience with digital marketing. But still, you need to cross a big sea of knowledge if you want to become an expert.

Current Statistics of ‘Digital Marketing’ Market

Research conducted by Grandviewresearch, the digital marketing business filed is increasing day by day. In 2016, the value of digital marketing internationally was $8.2 Billion, in 2019 it was $43.8 Billion and the forecast says, in 2027 the market value will be $151.8 Billion. Isn’t it huge?

Usage Statistics of Digital Media in Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the progressing or developing countries in the world. Currently, the world is moving to 5th Generation ultra highspeed internet, Indonesians are currently using high-speed 4G internet. But the fact is that Indonesia will enter 5G internet network connectivity within 2022 as reported by The Jakarta Post. Moreover, The Jakarta Post also says, 86 percent of the internet users use online shopping platforms to buy products online as well as pay the money online too. So, in terms of internet usage, speed, or other digital communication systems Indonesia is not behind the developed countries.

How many mobile phone/smartphone users are in Indonesia? As per data, in 2019, there were around 193.4 Million mobile phone users in Indonesia. Moreover, 150 Million Indonesians are on social media. These big numbers mean the market is huge and the market is developing rapidly.

As the market is growing, in terms of using digital media Indonesia became one of the leaders in as per usage statistics of digital media.

What is Digital Marketing Condition in Indonesia?

As the user number is growing, digital companies are increasing expenditure in Indonesia. As the money flowing through the market, many young professionals are willingly changing their job status from other jobs to as ‘Digital Marketer’.

Many agencies have been formed to meet the upgoing digital marketing industry. Govt. of Indonesia also took several plans to capture this huge market through freelancers. As a result number of experts had grown to a considerable number and they are also serving many other companies worldwide.

Digital Marketing in Indonesia is one of the growing field and young, energetic Indonesians are involving themselves to capture this booming market.

